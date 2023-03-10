Tennessee Theme Park Gears Up For More Guests Coming This Fall

Dollywood is unveiling major changes coming this year.

Created by country singer Dolly Parton, Dollywood is a theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Featuring several rides, attractions, shows, and dining experiences, the Park is a big draw for both tourists and Tennessee locals. While the Disney and Universal Parks announce major changes and upcoming projects, Dollywood has made some announcements and changes of their own.

With a major expansion coming to the Park next year, Dollywood has added an all-new hotel to their property. Nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, HeartSong Lodge & Resort opens to Dollywood Guests later this Fall, joining the already-existing DreamMore Resort & Spa. The new lodgings offer spacious rooms and suites, complete with touches of the Smokies that are both wild and refined. Along with a full-service restaurant, the resort includes a lounge, a private dining room, a grab-and-go market, a pool, and a gift store offering unique keepsakes.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort will start taking bookings in June with a grand opening in November 🍂 Take a look at all the progress we’ve made so far! pic.twitter.com/qYkkMm6YFK — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) March 10, 2023

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, previously the only on-site hotel for the Park, was inspired by Dolly’s childhood. Dreaming of her future, she spent time surrounded by her family in their cabin in the Smokies. The resort is built around storytelling, family togetherness, and an appreciation for the mountains and Tennessee nature. The resort features a dining area, market, outdoor firepits, children’s activity area, one indoor and one outdoor pool, and a full-service restaurant.

As Dollywood prepares for the Park’s expansion and upcoming offerings, the addition of HeartSong Lodge & Resort offers a relaxing getaway in the Smoky Mountains. Resort Guests will receive priority Park access, TimeSaver express pass, complimentary transportation to the Park and resort, and Saturday early Park entry. In addition to the private hotel rooms, the resort also offers an indoor and outdoor meeting space, allowing accommodations for several hundred Guests. Reservations for the new resort will open in June and a grand opening event will take place in November.