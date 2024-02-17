Plagued Roller Coaster Returning After Theme Park Undertakes Major Refurb

Dollywood has announced the return of Lightning Rod – four months after the controversial roller coaster underwent a major refurbishment.

First opened in 2016, Lightning Rod was plagued with issues from day one. Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction and themed like hot rod cars from the 1950s, the roller coaster held the title of the world’s first launched wooden roller coaster.

Related: After Multiple Incidents, Theme Park Announces Permanent Change to Roller Coaster

Locally renowned for being closed more often than open, Lightning Rod shuttered for months at a time on multiple occasions as the combo of the launch and trains put too much stress on the wooden track. In 2020, Rocky Mountain Construction replaced 57% of the ride’s wooden Topper Track with a steel I-Box Track, technically making it a wooden-steel hybrid coaster.

After six years, Dollywood finally announced plans to close Lightning Rod in September 2023. From October 30, 2023, the ride was shuttered to replace the ride’s launch system with a traditional chain lift hill.

While this technically makes the ride less unique, the ride will now theoretically be able to perform more reliably without ditching its top speed of 73 miles per hour.

The Tennessee theme park has now confirmed that Lightning Rod will debut its changes when it reopens in March. According to Attractions Magazine, the park will also debut other upgrades for its 39th season, including replacing its traditional turnstiles with a speedy new system and debuting The Dolly Parton Experience, an immersive exhibit taking guests behind the scenes of the background and life of the park’s iconic namesake.

Related: Dolly Parton’s Theme Park Shuts Gates Indefinitely, Fire Erupts

This season is also expected to be the park’s longest to date. Not only will Dollywood be open to guests for 281 days (23 more than usual), but its new operating hours will stretch from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Do you plan on visiting Dollywood in 2024? Let us know in the comments!