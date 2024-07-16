Taylor Swift Poised To Take Control of Central Florida Attraction, Authority Confirms

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to take over a major Central Florida attraction.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Taylor Swift is one of the most famous names on the planet right now. The singer – who is currently in the second year of her worldwide Eras Tour – was dubbed TIME Person of the Year 2023, having “perfected her craft—not just with her music, but in her position as the master storyteller of the modern era.”

Having recently released her eleventh studio album (“Taylor’s Version” re-recordings not included), “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The star has long been rumored to make her Marvel Studios debut, with fans theorizing that she’ll take on the role of everyone from the Mutant Dazzler to Lady Deadpool.

(For what it’s worth, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Swift won’t be in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) when it premieres later this month, despite her close friendship with star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively).

Even without Deadpool & Wolverine on the cards, Swift has plenty coming up in the rest of 2024. Swifties are convinced that she’ll release her latest re-recording, “Reputation (Taylor’s Version),” soon as part of her ongoing effort to reclaim ownership and control over her music. She also has the remainder of her European dates left on the Eras Tour, plus a handful in Canada and the United States.

One of these dates will see her head to Florida. From October 18 to October 20, Swift will play three nights at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. This marks her second stint in the Sunshine State on the tour, having previously played three nights at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in April 2023.

To mark the occasion, Brightline has confirmed that the Taylor Swift spirit will take over the service via a special “sing-along train” from Florida’s theme park capital, Orlando, for select bookings on these dates.

The high-speed rail – which travels between Orlando and Aventura, the closest Brightline station to Hard Rock Stadium – will welcome DJs from Orlando’s XL106.7 and Magic 107.7 (who we’re assuming will 100% be playing Swift’s song with Florence Welch, “Florida!!!”), special Swiftie décor, and themed food and drinks for the occasion. Check out the full description below (via Brightline).

Your swift ride from Orlando is here. Brightline presents the one-and-only Sing-Along Trains to The Big Concert at Hard Rock Stadium. Belt your heart out with fellow fans on the ride to Aventura featuring DJs from Orlando’s XL106.7 and Magic107.7 — courtesy of iHeartRadio. Enjoy specialty cocktails and bites, photo opportunities, and sing to all your favorite tracks playing onboard. Plus your ride home is secured with late-night trains departing Aventura station.

Anyone wanting to book the three-hour journey on a Taylor Swift-themed train needs to look out for a pink icon when you select your tickets on the Brightline website. As is to be expected, these journeys are more expensive than regular rides between Orlando and Aventura (which will still be available in a non-Swiftie form at select times). The sing-along train experience to South Florida starts at $209 each way.

Once Taylor Swift fans arrive in Aventura via Brightline (which has long been rumored to introduce a Walt Disney World Resort station), they’ll be able to take advantage of complimentary shuttle transportation between the stadium and the station. This will arrive at Aventura Station every 10 minutes, with the shuttle journey expected to take anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour due to predicted traffic.

Alternatively, if you didn’t manage to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift – who’s currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – at Hard Rock Stadium (in which case, curse you, Ticketmaster), you can always stream The Eras Tour on Disney+. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

