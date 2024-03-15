Disney Changes Streaming Service, Specifically For Taylor Swift

Disney+ has undergone a makeover, just for Taylor Swift.

Today is a big day for Disney fans and Swifties everywhere, as one of the biggest releases of 2023 – Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – finally hit streaming.

First released in December, the cinematic production of what is now the most successful tour of all time went on to become the highest-grossing concert film ever. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour raked in $261.7 million, fueled not only by those who wanted to recreate their experience at the show but those who missed out on getting tickets in the first place.

The singer sparked excitement when she announced that the concert would hit Disney+ worldwide (except Turkey) with extra acoustic surprise songs compared to the version that previously played in theaters and was available for purchase on Amazon Prime. Now, that day has finally come – and Disney has gone all out to mark the occasion.

Disney+ has transformed its homepage, introducing brand new categories inspired by each of Taylor Swift’s “eras.” Each category features films that fit the aesthetic or themes of an album. For example, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” includes Turning Red (2022), Cars (2006), and Big Hero 6 (2014) – all of which have red posters.

Meanwhile, “Folklore” – which is renowned for its cottagecore aesthetic and folky themes – features equally fitting films, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Beauty and the Beast (2017), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005). “Reputation,” Swift’s infamous album about a mix of revenge, anger, and love, is represented by the likes of Cruella (2021), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

The Eras Tour concert film marks Swift’s third collaboration with Disney+. The singer previously recorded Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020), which also featured the album’s producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, for the service. That same year, she released another live-concert film – Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert (2020) – for an exclusive run on the streaming service.

If the rumors are to be believed, there could be another collaboration with Disney in the future for Swift. There are rumors aplenty that audiences can expect the singer to appear in the upcoming Marvel release Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) as the Mutant and superheroine Dazzler, who is conveniently also a singer.

Swift is yet to address the rumors, but Ryan Reynolds – with whom the singer is close due to her friendship with Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively – previously stated that “every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.” Swifties, we’ll see you at the movies.

What’s your favorite Taylor Swift era? Let us know in the comments!