Taylor Swift Reveals New Songs, Only Available to Disney Fans

Taylor Swift is ready for a run with Disney, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Over the course of a career that has lasted nearly two decades, Swift has garnered widespread acclaim and a massive global following. Throughout her career, she has seamlessly transitioned from country to pop music, continuously evolving her sound while staying true to her authentic self. Swift’s discography is a testament to her versatility and storytelling prowess, with albums like Fearless (2008), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017) earning critical acclaim and commercial success.

In just a matter of weeks, Taylor Swift will be releasing The Eras Tour Movie on Disney+, but it won’t be the same film that fans saw in movie theaters back in 2023. The movie gives a look at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert and takes fans on a journey to either relive the experiences that they were able to relish when attending the concert, as well as give other fans who weren’t able to get their hands on tickets a chance to experience the concert on the big screen.

Disney won’t be going small with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), though. When the film is released on Disney+ on March 15, it will contain five new songs that weren’t released in the theatrical version of the movie. Swift already revealed on Instagram that “cardigan” would be one of these new five songs, but the other four remain a mystery.

According to reports from Dexerto, there are six “surprise songs” that we’ll see in the film, including four that weren’t originally featured.

“‘I Can See You’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Our Song’, ‘You Are In Love’, ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’, and ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ are the “surprise songs” featured in the Taylor Swift’s movie on Disney Plus,” the report said.

This means “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “You Are In Love,” and “Death By A Thousand Cuts” would be the other four new songs to join “cardigan.”

For those wondering, Taylor Swift’s theatrical release included the following songs:

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Evermore

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate It

Reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Folklore

The 1

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Songs

Our Song

You’re on Your Own, Kid

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

End Credits Song

Long Live (Taylor’s Version)

This is expected to be a major draw for Disney+, and many fans have noticed that the company put its password crackdown initiative in place the day before the movie is to be released. Many believe this is Disney’s way of making a move to gain more subscribers and using the popularity of Taylor Swift to do so.

Disney+ has seen its fair share of blunders since its inception. Despite being a powerhouse in the streaming industry, the platform has outraged fans with occasional price increases, prompting criticism and concerns about affordability. Additionally, the introduction of ad-supported services has stirred mixed reactions among subscribers, raising questions about the platform’s direction and user experience.

However, despite these challenges, Disney+ has managed to carve out a significant space in the market, boasting a vast library of beloved Disney classics, Pixar gems, Marvel superhero sagas, and Star Wars epics. Its original content, including acclaimed series like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, has garnered critical acclaim and drawn in subscribers worldwide.

