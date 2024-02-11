New Disney+ Rule Will Make It Harder To Stream Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’

The controversial Disney+ password-sharing ban is coming just one day before the streamer drops its biggest release of all time.

In the Q1 Earnings Call last week, it was revealed that Disney+ would be the exclusive streaming home for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour filmed concert experience. Featuring never-before-released concert footage, the announcement marks possibly the biggest and most-anticipated release of Disney+ of all time (not to mention, one of the most expensive).

However, the news comes on the heels of the announcement that Disney+ and Hulu would be cracking down on password sharing, a streaming trend that was started by Netflix last year. As streaming platforms raise subscription prices and add ad-based tiers, they’ve also started to come down on password and account sharing, with many enforcing restrictions that require viewers to share the same household as the primary account holder. Despite the controversially unpopular decision, Netflix actually saw an increase in its subscriber numbers, proving that fans are still willing to sign up to watch shows like Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Disney’s own enforcement will start March 14, with The Eras Tour scheduled to drop the following day, on March 15. As the timing becomes clear, many are calling the decision diabolically smart for the company as the concern about the profitability of Disney+ has been a problem for a while. Earlier last year, it was revealed that the streamer lost over 4 million subscribers, costing the company millions of dollars. In response, several series and films were canceled and removed from the platform in an effort to recoup significant losses.

With the ban scheduled the day before the Taylor Swift release, Disney has all but guaranteed themselves hundreds, if not thousands, of new subscriber accounts for those wanting to watch the singer’s exclusive concert. In addition, Disney announced an all-new partnership between ESPN and the NFL along with giving ESPN a new streaming platform. It’s no coincidence that news of Swift’s concert being a Disney+ exclusive and the company looking to further acquire and promote the NFL come at the same time. Taylor Swift has brought a brand-new audience to the NFL with the public support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Clearly, Disney is hoping to lean on the mega popularity of the two stars.

The Eras Tour is arguably one of the biggest concert tours in recent music history, with tickets selling out immediately and fans raising concerns about online selling practices. After recently winning her 13th and 14th Grammy Awards, the singer announced she would be releasing an all-new surprise album in April. With her exclusive partnership with Disney and Disney+, it’s possible fans could see the two entertainment giants teaming up again in the future for additional releases, although only time will tell what the “Bejeweled” singer has planned.

Will you be watching the Eras Tour on Disney+? Will you have to subscribe to a new account in order to do so? Let us know in the comments below!