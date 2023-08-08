Disney Bullet Train Delayed Indefinitely

If you were planning on using the new, high-speed Brightline train to get to Disney World from the airport next month, think again.

If you are not familiar, one of the newest Brightline lines currently in development is meant to connect Orlando International Airport (MCO Terminal C) to Disney Springs, which would allow Guests to easily travel to Disney property after landing. Not only will this be very beneficial for many now that Disney’s Magical Express has officially retired, but it will also give Disney World Guests the opportunity to visit other areas of Florida without needing a car.

Once the new train does open, not only will Guests be able to travel to the airport with it, but also, all across Florida! This means Tampa Bay, West Palm Beach, the Kennedy Space Station area, and more. This will allow Guests to expand their Disney World vacation to a Florida vacation, without having to worry about renting a car or driving anywhere

Brightline previously indicated that their new Disney transportation system would open on September 1, or potentially soft-open even sooner. With this confirmed date, Disney-goers began planning their travel to Walt Disney World Resort from MCO. Since Disney’s Magical Express has come to an end, finding transport to your Disney hotel has been an added stressor for Disney Guests. Currently, they can take a ride-share option like Uber or Lyft, use the Mears Connect service, which runs similar to Disney’s Magical Express but comes at an added cost, or use the Sunshine Flyer, another coach bus system.

Now, those who planned to use Brightline as their method of transit to Walt Disney World next month will have to think again. Brightline took to Twitter to announce the indefinite delay of their train.

As of today, we know Brightline will not be launching service to Orlando from Sept. 1-6. If you booked a ride between Orlando and South Florida during these dates, you should have received an email notifying you of a change in your travel plans with various rebooking options. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding as we strive to provide you with the highest standard of service. Please visit the Help Desk on our website with questions or to connect with us. We are looking to announce an opening date soon and look forward to welcoming you on Brightline!

Although the Tweet originally said that service from September 1-6 would be canceled, indicating that it would begin on September 7, they go on to say that an opening date will be announced soon.

Will this new Brightline delay affect your upcoming Disney vacation?

