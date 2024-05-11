American Treasure Dolly Parton Suspends Her Public Appearances Indefinitely

There are so few people left in America who are universally beloved—people who, when someone mentions their name, everyone, across all beliefs and political aisles, simply says, “I love them.”

Betty White held the mantle of American Treasure for decades until her death in 2021. But now, that title belongs to country music legend Dolly Parton.

Throughout her legendary career, the Country Music Hall of Famer has performed hundreds of hits and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, including alongside her goddaughter Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana. But Dolly Parton’s true gift to the world is what she has done behind the scenes.

In her lifetime, the country music legend has given away millions of dollars to help poor students in her home, Sevier County, Tennessee, and she has given away millions of books through the Dollywood Foundation. Through her foundation, she helped lower the dropout rate from 35 percent to six, a fantastic accomplishment for anyone.

Dolly Parton has also raised millions after wildfires and floods devastated East Tennessee. She even set up a bald eagle sanctuary near Dollywood to help the endangered symbol of America. If that were all she had done, Dolly Parton would have more than solidified herself as a National Treasure. But wait, there’s more.

In 2017, Parton donated $1 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her niece, who was treated for leukemia there.

She followed that up with a $1 million donation to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. In June 2022, she donated a third $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, this time to help pediatric infectious disease research.

As if all that weren’t enough, Parton may have just done her most selfless act for her husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s Illness

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean were married in 1966 when she was 20 and he was 23. This was long before she became a country music icon and international star.

The two have remained married for the last 58 years. While Dolly was on the touring circuit, Carl stayed out of the spotlight at home.

However, in 2017, Carl was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. At that time, Dolly decided to cut down on her public appearances and touring to be closer to their East Tennessee home.

According to reports, Dolly Parton is suspending her career in order to stay at home with Carl Dean as he continues to fight Alzheimer’s. Parton will no longer be on the touring circuit and she will be accepting fewer media inquiries.

According to a source:

Dolly has long been a fixture on the touring circuit, but as her husband’s health takes precedence, she has chosen to take a step back from the stage to focus on what matters most – family. She wants to make sure they enjoy every last minute they have together.

If you are a country music fan or just a fan of humanity in general, hope that Carl Dean makes a speedy recovery and Dolly Parton can return to her public schedule as soon as possible.

What is your favorite memory of Dolly Parton?