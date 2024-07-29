Dollywood Surveys Damage: Extreme Weather Halts Operations, Injures Guest

A recent incident at Dollywood left one guest with a confirmed injury and many more with damaged property.

Nestled in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood is a beloved theme park that combines the natural beauty of the region with thrilling rides, entertaining shows, and a deep appreciation for Southern culture.

Founded by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1986, Dollywood has grown from its humble beginnings into a premier family destination that attracts over three million visitors annually.

Dollywood is more than just a theme park; it’s a celebration of the Appalachian heritage that Dolly Parton holds dear. The park features over 50 rides and attractions, including the award-winning Lightning Rod, the world’s fastest wooden roller coaster.

In addition to its adrenaline-pumping rides, Dollywood offers a variety of live shows, seasonal festivals, and craft demonstrations that highlight the traditions and talents of the region. The park’s dedication to preserving and promoting Southern culture has earned it numerous accolades, including Golden Ticket Awards for Friendliest Park and Best Shows.

However, on Sunday, July 28, the usually vibrant and joyous atmosphere of Dollywood was marred by an unexpected and dangerous weather event. A flash flood swept through the theme park, leaving destruction in its wake and causing at least one injury to a guest. This unprecedented event has left many in shock.

The incident occurred on July 28, 2024, when a sudden and intense downpour unleashed a torrent of water across Sevier County, where Dollywood is located. The heavy rainfall quickly overwhelmed the park’s drainage systems, leading to significant flooding in several areas.

Videos captured by guests show water rushing through pathways, submerging rides, and flooding eateries and shops. The swift and severe nature of the flood caught many off guard, resulting in a chaotic and dangerous situation.

According to eyewitness reports, the flash flood struck without warning, transforming a typical day of fun and adventure into a scene of panic and confusion. Families enjoying the park’s attractions found themselves trapped by rising waters, with some seeking refuge on elevated platforms and ride structures.

Park employees, trained to ensure the safety of guests, sprang into action, guiding visitors to higher ground and providing assistance where needed.

Images are surfacing of some insane flooding at Dollywood today!

Hopefully everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/AnbSt8vE17 — Park Fanatic (@ParkFanatic) July 29, 2024

One guest was reported to have been injured during the flooding. While details about the extent of their injuries remain scarce, it is reported that emergency services were quick to respond.

The injured individual reportedly received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The incident underscores the potential dangers of extreme weather events and the importance of preparedness in high-traffic areas like theme parks.

Dollywood’s management has since issued a statement expressing their concern for those affected by the flash flood and their commitment to reviewing and improving the park’s safety protocols.

“This afternoon, Sunday, July 28, a strong thunderstorm caused flash flooding at Dollywood. With the assistance of Pigeon Forge Police and Fire Departments, park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm. At this time, one minor injury has been reported. “Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and cleanup crews have been deployed. The park currently is scheduled to open at noon on Monday, July 29. Park officials will continue to assess conditions and updates will be posted to our social media pages as additional information becomes available.”

Please see this park update for Sunday, July 28, and Monday, July 29. pic.twitter.com/NnK442kKuq — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 29, 2024

At the time of this writing, Dollywood is set to reopen at noon on Monday, meaning operations were only halted for the remainder of Sunday and a few hours into Monday morning. If this changes, Inside the Magic will provide an update.

Sevier County itself experienced significant impacts from the heavy rainfall. Roads leading to and from Dollywood were submerged, making travel treacherous and further complicating rescue and recovery efforts, reports from WVLT confirm.

The Sevier County EMA shared that multiple roads would remain closed through the night:

McCarter Hollow Road @ Seaton Springs Road (2313 Seaton Springs Road)

1259 McCarter Hollow Road – Collapsed Road (At Dollywood entrance, according to Pigeon Forge Police Department)

In the aftermath of the flood, many have commended the quick thinking and bravery of Dollywood’s staff and the emergency responders who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of those in the park. Their efforts undoubtedly prevented a potentially worse outcome and exemplify the spirit of community and resilience that is so characteristic of the region.

This incident at Dollywood serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the need for preparedness in the face of extreme weather events.

Dollywood has long been a symbol of joy, family fun, and Southern hospitality. While this recent event has cast a shadow over the park, it also provides an opportunity for reflection and improvement. By learning from this experience and implementing stronger safety measures, Dollywood can continue to be a place where memories are made, and visitors can enjoy all that it has to offer with peace of mind.