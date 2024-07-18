Urgent Update: Dollywood Shares Statement After Park’s Shock Closure

Dolly Parton’s beloved Dollywood has suddenly closed down without prior notice.

Since 1986, the country singer has been as renowned as the namesake of the Tennessee theme park as she has her iconic tracks “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Located in the mountain town of Pigeon Forge, the park has evolved over the years from the stereotypical lineup of roller coasters and rides to also embrace Parton’s own sparkling legacy.

While guests can still enjoy thrill rides such as Lightning Rod (which reopened in March 2024 after a multi-month renovation), Wild Eagle, Blazing Fury, and Big Bear Mountain, several attractions at the park draw inspiration from Parton’s history and career.

For example, at Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, guests can explore a replica of where Parton spent her childhood.

Earlier this year, the park also debuted The Dolly Parton Experience – a Parton-focused museum three times the size of its predecessor, the Chasing Rainbows Museum, which features “exhibits [spanning] her iconic career, the inspiration and results of her biggest dreams, the importance of her family, and even a curated exhibit that highlights Dolly’s signature style through the years.”

The latter has proven incredibly popular with parkgoers – and, most importantly, with Parton herself. “You know how they say sometimes that when you start to die, your whole life flashes before you?” she asked CBS News. “Well, it about killed me going through there ’cause I got so emotional.”

Even before the addition of The Dolly Parton Experience, Dollywood was already deeply beloved by theme park fans. While many consider Walt Disney World Resort to be the pinnacle of themed destinations, Dollywood actually beat out the Florida resort in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for the United States. (For reference, Magic Kingdom Park placed second, while Disneyland Park didn’t place in the top 10).

“I’m so thrilled about what our guests say about what we’re doing at Dollywood,” Dolly Parton said in a statement about the honor. “I truly wanted Dollywood to be a place where people would be excited to visit because of the warmth and hospitality of the hosts working there and because of the natural beauty God blessed us with in the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Meanwhile, Eugene Naughton – President of the Dollywood Company – said, “We don’t do what we do to win awards; we do it because we want to provide the best guest experience in the country.”

Yesterday, however, Dollywood couldn’t provide the best guest experience in the country. As Inside the Magic previously reported, the theme park was forced to close an hour after it opened on July 17 due to a water main leak.

While Dollywood’s Splash Country and hotels (Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa) were unaffected, the Tennessee park remained closed for the duration of the day.

Please see this park update for Wednesday, July 17. pic.twitter.com/AU3CsNWH0R — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 17, 2024

But we have good news. This morning (July 18), Dollywood updated its social media with the news that the park is reopening.

We are happy to share that the water main break has been repaired. The park will reopen for regular hours today. We sincerely apologize to all guests who were impacted by the water main break. The closure prevented us from creating memories worth repeating for you and your families yesterday, and we want to make it right. Please call 1-800-Dollywood to request a refund for purchases related to July 17. Additionally, all admission tickets, TimeSaver passes, parking, and locker receipts from yesterday will be honored upon your next visit.

Frustrating though these situations can be, the good news is that guests who were due to attend the East Tennessee park yesterday are eligible for a refund. Alternatively, they can use the same Dollywood tickets to re-enter the park today.

Dollywood will open as scheduled today, July 18. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 18, 2024

In the past, we’ve seen theme parks reluctant to offer refunds after an unexpected closure. For example, in January and February, Knott’s Berry Farm refused to reimburse those scheduled to visit the Southern California theme park when it closed due to heavy rainfall. However, it did extend the validity of any pre-purchased tickets.

Have you ever visited Dollywood? What’s your favorite thing about Dolly Parton’s theme park?