Universal Studios Confirms Popular Ride Closing in 2024

A famous ride in Orlando, Florida, is set to close for an extended amount of time.

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The Universal Orlando Resort is home to an incredible amount of rides and attractions, some of which are considered to be the best in the country. Newer additions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster are amazing, must-do rides, each blending impressive theming with an exhilarating and incredibly intense roller coaster experience.

This “thrill” is something Universal excels at, with both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure featuring a ton of exciting, adrenaline-pumping action. Other iconic roller coasters at the resort include The Incredible Hulk, Revenge of the Mummy, and Rip Ride Rockit, with the latter now rumored to close soon.

Another classic Universal Studios thrill ride is Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, a log flume experience that has been operating since 1999.

This classic water ride is located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the Toon Lagoon section of the park, offering guests of most ages a wholesome fun experience. Unfortunately, the resort has marked this ride for an extended closure.

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According to the official Universal Orlando Resort website, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls will close on October 1. Ride closures are common for Universal and other theme park destinations like Six Flags, Dollywood, and Disney. Rides and attractions must receive the proper care and maintenance to operate safely and correctly.

However, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls will close for an extended period of time, not reopening until January 2, 2025. It’s common for water rides to shut down during the off-season, but Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls will be going offline for over three months. Thankfully, Guests still have plenty to enjoy at the Universal Orlando Resort, especially in 2025.

Next year marks an exciting chapter for the Universal Orlando Resort, with Epic Universe on the rise. This massive new theme park was announced back in 2019, and work is beginning to finally wrap up. Epic Universe will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, becoming the resort’s third fully-fledged theme park experience.

Epic Universe will feature dozens of new rides and attractions based on some of the world’s most popular and iconic brands, like Nintendo, Super Mario, Harry Potter, and How to Train Your Dragon. The resort will also be home to several new roller coasters, with early test footage indicating these will be fast, thrilling, and unlike anything Universal Studios fans have ever seen.

Universal has not yet revealed when Epic Universe will officially open its gates, but the company has stated the massive new theme park will begin operation sometime next summer.

What’s your favorite ride at Universal Orlando?