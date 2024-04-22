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Disney Confirms Future of ‘Bluey’ Amid Cancellation Rumors

in Disney+, Featured, Movies & TV

Posted on by Brittni Ward
Bluey with a shocked expression

Credit: Ludo Studio

Disney+ has done it again and surprised fans with an all-new Bluey episode!

The Heelers go to Hammerbarn in Bluey
Credit: Ludo Studios

This brand-new episode follows Bluey, the beloved Australian animated series created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable Blue Heeler pup named Bluey, her younger sister Bingo, and their parents, Bandit and Chilli.

Since its debut, the show has gained widespread acclaim for its clever humor, positive messages, and portrayal of the everyday moments that make family life special. It has become a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences of all ages and earning numerous awards and accolades along the way. Bluey allows adults and kids to come together in this family-friendly show.

Ending of Flatpack in Bluey
Credit: Ludo Studio

Bluey is known for touching on hard subjects while being a family-friendly show. Disney+ just released one new Bluey episode on April 14, “The Sign,” which was heartfelt. Fans around the world came together as they watched the Heeler family almost move away.

Bluey and her family dance at a wedding.
Credit: Ludo Studio

While fans knew they were getting one new episode on April 14, Disney+ surprised everyone with a brand new episode called ” Surprise.” This new episode left fans wondering if they will see more future Bluey. Surprise featured the Heeler family– Bluey and her parents– but also worked in older versions of the characters near the end of the episode, Bandit and Chili. At the start, Bluey is asking how it feels to be a parent.

Scott Gustin shared on X the exciting news that Disney+ shared an all-new Bluey episode.

The release of a new, surprising episode on Disney+ was met with excitement and anticipation from fans who eagerly tuned in to see what adventures Bluey and her family would embark on next.

Bluey stopped back by the house, which her parents joked about almost selling, which had almost happened the episode before. Her father, Bandit, was inside when the doorbell rang. When opening the door, however, nobody was there, but hiding behind the door was a young pup fans are hoping is Bluey’s child.

Bandit excited with Chilli, Bingo, and Bluey in Bluey: The Videogame
Credit: Ludo Studio / Outright Games

While fans are still hopeful for a new season of Bluey episodes, from time to time, a good surprise is much needed.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bluey episodes?

in Disney+, Featured, Movies & TV

Tagged:Bluey

Brittni Ward

Brittni is a Disney and Universal fan; one of her favorite things at both parks is collecting popcorn buckets. While at Disney World Resort, Brittni meets the princesses and rides Kilimanjaro Safaris. At Universal, Brittni enjoys the Minions and watching Animal Actors on Location! When not at Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando, Brittni spends time with her family and pets.

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