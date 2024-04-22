Disney Confirms Future of ‘Bluey’ Amid Cancellation Rumors

Disney+ has done it again and surprised fans with an all-new Bluey episode!

This brand-new episode follows Bluey, the beloved Australian animated series created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable Blue Heeler pup named Bluey, her younger sister Bingo, and their parents, Bandit and Chilli.

Since its debut, the show has gained widespread acclaim for its clever humor, positive messages, and portrayal of the everyday moments that make family life special. It has become a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences of all ages and earning numerous awards and accolades along the way. Bluey allows adults and kids to come together in this family-friendly show.

Bluey is known for touching on hard subjects while being a family-friendly show. Disney+ just released one new Bluey episode on April 14, “The Sign,” which was heartfelt. Fans around the world came together as they watched the Heeler family almost move away.

While fans knew they were getting one new episode on April 14, Disney+ surprised everyone with a brand new episode called ” Surprise.” This new episode left fans wondering if they will see more future Bluey. Surprise featured the Heeler family– Bluey and her parents– but also worked in older versions of the characters near the end of the episode, Bandit and Chili. At the start, Bluey is asking how it feels to be a parent.

Scott Gustin shared on X the exciting news that Disney+ shared an all-new Bluey episode.

Just announced: A surprise ‘Bluey’ episode titled “Surprise” will debut tomorrow on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/yBUX6ma0M1 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 20, 2024

The release of a new, surprising episode on Disney+ was met with excitement and anticipation from fans who eagerly tuned in to see what adventures Bluey and her family would embark on next.

Bluey stopped back by the house, which her parents joked about almost selling, which had almost happened the episode before. Her father, Bandit, was inside when the doorbell rang. When opening the door, however, nobody was there, but hiding behind the door was a young pup fans are hoping is Bluey’s child.

While fans are still hopeful for a new season of Bluey episodes, from time to time, a good surprise is much needed.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bluey episodes?