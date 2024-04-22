“F—Ing Hard to Play”: Marvel Star Regrets Hero Role, Quits MCU

Marvel Studios has been losing stars left and right these days, and yet another actor is done playing hero for Kevin Feige and Disney.

At the same time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is dealing with crashing box office returns and critical dismissal, it is also finding many of its stars dropping out of projects (or finding them canceled by Disney).

While the MCU has been a commercial behemoth ever since Iron Man (2008) hit theaters, more recent movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023) have failed to recoup their massive production and marketing budgets, while critics have increasingly turned on Disney+ shows like Secret Invasion.

In 2024, the MCU roster is getting thin. Now that Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans have moved on, they’re down to half the original Avengers, and it’s anyone’s guess when Tom Holland will finally be nailed down for Spider-Man 4.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been reported to be canceling Marvel and Star Wars projects behind the scenes for months, but what happens when actors no longer even want to sign up for the MCU?

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Kit Harington, the British actor best known for his portrayal of Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, has apparently thrown in the towel when it comes to his MCU role.

Kit Harington was introduced as Dane Whitman, AKA the Black Knight, in Eternals, the 2021 Chloe Zhao movie that co-starred Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek as a group of cosmic beings monitoring the course of human history at the behest of their enigmatic masters, the Celestials.

Although Kit Harington was primarily a supporting character in Eternals, it was clear that Marvel Studios had more plans for his character in the future. The film’s post-credit scene saw Harington approaching the Ebony Blade, the cursed mystical weapon associated with the Black Knight, while debuting the Mahershala Ali version of Blade with a voiceover.

Clearly, the two characters were supposed to be connected in some way, with fans expecting to see Harington reappear in the upcoming Blade movie or in his own project.

However, Kit Harington has made it clear that Marvel Studios has no projects for his character, saying, “Nothing’s in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something or as a solo thing, I’d be very excited by it. But I don’t think it’s planned at the moment.” The Blade movie is also in a near-constant state of breakdown, with a new rewrite being reported as recently as the last several days.

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It turns out that this might all be for the best, because Kit Harington is sick of playing heroic characters like Dane Whitman or Jon Snow. The actor recently told Entertainment Weekly that he had no interest in playing heroes in projects like Game of Thrones or the MCU, saying, “I have to admit there seems to be some sort of pushback about playing a hero. I’m not so interested in heroic roles, and if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish.”

Harington also dismissed heroic roles in general, calling those kinds of parts “f—ing hard to play and to make interesting.” It seems that he’s now truly done with Game of Thrones, the MCU, and being a hero in general.

Do you think the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in trouble? Tell us in the comments below!