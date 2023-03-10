New Experience Coming To Tennessee Theme Park May Not Be Enough

Dollywood is working “9 to 5” to compete with other major theme parks.

The Tennessee theme park has announced several upcoming offerings, including a brand new hotel coming to the property later this fall, HeartSong Lodge & Resort, and Big Bear Mountain, the Park’s longest and most innovative coaster, opening this May. The new attraction will feature onboard audio, music, and announcements, and will take Guests nearly two full minutes to complete.

Alongside these announcements, Dollywood also revealed plans for The Dolly Parton Experience coming sometime in 2024. The interactive exhibit will tell Dolly Parton’s story throughout several individual experiences. The Dolly Museum will include family heirlooms and keepsakes, mementos, and more. Described as a “one of a kind, multimedia story-telling experience,” there will be video images, music, and audio from Dolly herself as she tells her story her way.

Introducing The Dolly Parton Experience: an interactive, state-of-the-art approach to telling Dolly Parton’s story. Coming to Dollywood in 2024, this interactive experience will open in the location of the former Chasing Rainbows museum. pic.twitter.com/BiNAIpe26M — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) March 10, 2023

Guests can continue The Dolly Parton Experience throughout the Park, including visiting her Tennessee Mountain Home, where Guests can relive her favorite childhood memories in a recreation of the one-room cabin she grew up in. The Dreamsong Theater will feature a “Family & Faith” exhibit , focusing on Dolly’s love of her family and her faith and how they both inspired her. Guests can view Dolly’s fashion over the years in a “Wardrobe Experience,” featuring several items of her personal collection, including gowns, costumes, and accessories from the years of her stardom.

As the Park fights to compete with other major theme parks, Dollywood has a charm uniquely its own, as it sits tucked away in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. While focusing heavily on Dolly Parton herself, Guests are able to enjoy the attractions and inspirational features of the Park even without being a Dolly fan. Although the Park does have a major new roller coaster coming this summer, Dollywood may need more than an interactive Dolly Parton museum in order to bring new Guests and keep them coming back.

What do you think of the new Dolly Parton Experience? Let us know in the comments below!