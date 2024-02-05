Confirmed: Knott’s Berry Farm Refuses Refunds After Immediate Shut Down, Guests Stranded

When someone plans a vacation, very rarely would anyone hope that the weather will be raining and cold out. That being said, depending on your plans, rain does not typically shut down a location unless you live in California.

Over the past week and in the upcoming days, southern California has been hit with a lot more rain than they typically expect. We have already seen multiple theme parks announce closures last week, and it appears that trend will likely continue throughout the week. Knott’s Berry Farm shut down on multiple occasions last week due to the increased rainfall, likely as they assumed that the park would not bring in many guests due to the weather.

Knott’s Berry Farm is America’s first theme park, and with its location being only a few minutes from Disneyland Resort, it is located in such a way that not only locals but tourists will flock to the theme park. During the closures earlier last week, we saw posts on X (formally, Twitter) stating that Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Monday, January 22, due to inclement weather. Unused tickets purchased for today, January 22, 2024 will be valid until February 25, 2024.

While the date has been changed depending on the closure day, the note of unused tickets purchased for the now shut-down park day being extended for around one month remained the same. Neither the post nor the Knott’s Berry Farm website offered a refund policy in this situation. While some guests may be able to reschedule their travel and park visit, as we noted, Knott’s Berry Farm also brings in a lot of out of town guests, who typically have their park days and plans set before they visit, as they are on vacation.

In this case, having a theme park shut down entirely with nothing but a few hour’s notice could certainly shake up vacation plans and for some, leave them with nothing to do. While one may assume that a guest who is visiting both Disneyland Resort and Knott’s Berry Farm can change their plans around, Disneyland still utilizes park pass reservations, and they have been tending to sell out, making a last-second visit or day change harder to organize.

The most recent closure happened on February 1 due to rain. Inside the Magic spoke with one of the team members at the park to see if refunds were being accepted, as their website did not state it as an option for affected guests. We were told that guests were given a longer period to use their tickets, but at that time, refunds were not being accepted.

While we did not speak with management, who may be able to make certain exceptions depending on the situation, it seems that this is what the guest services team had been trained to say. Other parks in the area, like Universal Studios Hollywood, also do not offer refunds to guests who have purchased a ticket from them, as Inside the Magic confirmed with Universal Team Members as well. However, they also will remain open during rainy weather, even if it means a lower attendance record and fewer sales for the day.

This means that guests who did not or do not see Knott’s Berry Farm’s post on X the day of their unscheduled closures will not only be turned away from the gates, but will also not be offered a refund.

Those visiting the park this week should be warned that a sudden closure is likely to arise as the forecast does not look like sunshine is in the mix. Fox stated, “Forecasters have highlighted Southern California, including downtown Los Angeles, for a rare “high risk” of flash flooding on Sunday and Monday due to the imminent arrival of a potent atmospheric river that promises to dump several inches of rain across the region.”

“Changes to the previous outlook were to extend the high risk area farther to the east into the eastern portions of the Transverse Range where the upslope flow lingers longer than areas farther to the west,” NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said. “The high risk was also expanded south to cover all of Los Angeles County to the south of the Transverse Range as per coordination with (the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles).”

“Life-threatening flash and urban flash flooding possible in the high risk area,” the WPC warned.

Knott’s Berry Farm has been around since the 1920’s and even connects to the origin of Disneyland, with Walter Knott giving Walt Disney tons of advice.

Over the years, it has transformed into a renowned theme park with a distinctive Old West theme (Ghost Town), offering diverse attractions to guests of all ages. One of its standout features is GhostRider, a wooden roller coaster that has gone viral for its intense drops and twists.

For those seeking high-speed excitement, Xcelerator stands out as a thrill attraction. This launch coaster accelerates riders from 0 to 82 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds, delivering an exhilarating and rapid experience. Meanwhile, Silver Bullet offers an inverted roller coaster experience with inversions and corkscrews, providing a smooth yet thrilling ride for park-goers.

Knott’s Berry Farm also pays homage to its roots with attractions like the Calico Mine Ride, a classic dark ride that immerses visitors in the charm of an old mining town through animatronic characters and scenes. The park is not only home to exhilarating rides but also features family-friendly areas like Camp Snoopy, where younger visitors can enjoy rides inspired by the beloved Peanuts comic strip characters.

In recent years, Knott’s Berry Farm has continued to evolve, introducing revamped attractions such as Knott’s Berry Tales: Return to the Fair, a dark ride that invites guests on an interactive journey through the vibrant world of Bear-y Tales characters, much like Disney’s Toy Story Mania attraction.

Whether embracing the thrills of rides like Montezooma’s Revenge or experiencing the charm of themed areas like Camp Snoopy, Knott’s Berry Farm remains a popular destination for guests, hosting seasonal events that add to its fams, such as the renowned Knott’s Scary Farm during Halloween and the Boysenberry Festival. Plus, now with Smuckers no longer selling Knott’s jam in stores, visiting the park to get your very own jam or spread is more coveted than ever before!

Would you be ok with visiting Knott’s Berry Farm in the rain?