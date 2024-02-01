Knott’s Berry Farm Announces Its Total Closure Just Hours Before Opening

Knott’s Berry Farm is closing for the second time in less than two weeks.

The Southern California theme park was scheduled to open its gates to guests today (February 1) as usual at 11 a.m. However, at 7.am., it announced on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page that it will remain closed due to “inclement weather.”

Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Thursday, February 1. Tickets purchased for today, February 1, 2024, will be valid on any other regular operating day until February 25, 2024.

That means attractions such as GhostRider, Timer Mountain Log Ride, and Calico River Rapids will be totally off limits to guests. However, select locations at the park’s on-site shopping and dining destination, California Marketplace, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The park similarly faced a similar closure on January 22 when heavy storms hit the area and flood advisories were issued for parts of Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Like this previous closure, the park’s ticket policy allows today’s guests to use their tickets until February 25, 2024.

California is currently in the midst of a “pineapple express” – an atmospheric river that draws on moisture from the Pacific. Northern California has already been impacted by road flooding, rockslides, and tree damage.

Today, Southern California is expected to be hit by heavy rain, with over 20 million people currently placed under flood alerts across Los Angeles and San Diego. Warnings will remain in place until the early hours of tomorrow (February 2). Another – potentially more powerful – atmospheric river is expected to sweep through the area on Sunday.

Considering the wet conditions, the closure of Knott’s Berry Farm isn’t exactly surprising. Disneyland Resort (which is just a 15-minute drive away from the park) is yet to announce any kind of closure, as are other parks in the area, such as SeaWorld San Diego, LEGOLAND California, and Universal Studios Hollywood. However, if you are planning a park day today in California, we recommend keeping an eye out for any other announcements – and taking extra care if you are out and about.

Inside the Magic reached out to Knott’s Berry Farm for clarification on its refund policy due to inclement weather but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Are you planning on visiting a theme park this week? Let us know in the comments!