“California’s Best Theme Park” Welcomes 2024 With an Exclusive New Offering

A popular California theme park is ready to kick off 2024 the right way, as an all-new, exclusive offering has been released.

“California’s best theme park” is ready to start 2024 with a bang, as Knott’s Berry Farm just announced the opening date for an all-new VIP area in the park, ready to welcome select guests on January 1. Now, that’s the perfect way to kick off the new year!

Related: California Theme Park Announces Extended Operating Hours Ahead of New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Buena Park icon revealed that its new VIP area, The Calico Social Hall, will open its gates on January 1, 2024. The announcement was shared across the theme park’s social media.

The exclusive area will be inside Gertie’s Dress Shop, next to the Sheriff’s Office in the Ghost Town area of the park. Knott’s Berry Farm stated that the all-new area will be “the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy a refreshment, and shop for exclusive Knott’s goodies.”

However, The Calico Social Hall will be available exclusively for Prestige Season Passholders, the highest tier in the Southern California theme park’s Season Pass system.

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel Ready for Reopening Following Transformation

But fear not! Guests can acquire a 2024 Prestige Pass for $375 — or take advantage of Knott’s payment plan — and enjoy unlimited visits to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City, free general parking, more unique perks, and, of course, access to the upcoming exclusive, The Calico Social Hall.

2024 will be full of fun for Knott’s Berry Farm guests of all ages, with the park’s beloved seasonal events — Knott’s Scary Farm, Knott’s Spooky Farm, and Knott’s Merry Farm — and a breathtaking, six-acre Camp Snoopy expansion set to open its gates on Memorial Day weekend, 2024.

Earlier this month, the Buena Park icon announced the permanent closure of three attractions — Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company — to make room for the reimagined Camp Snoopy expansion.

The new Camp Snoopy area at Knott’s Berry Farm will be home to Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, the brand-new attraction Sally’s Swing Along — a super-sized swing that will take kids and parents up to 10 feet toward the sky — and the highlight of the ambitious expansion, Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister — an all-new roller coaster.

The reimagined land will also feature the Barrell Bridge and Waterfall area, a new play area packed with fun activities for the young and the young at heart; the newly upgraded Beagle Express, which will take guests on a locomotive ride through a new set of sights; the new Camp Snoopy Theater that will be the stage for a new Camp Snoopy show; and meet-and-greets with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally, Marcie and, of course, Snoopy throughout the land at varying times every day.

Will you visit Knott’s Berry Farm in 2024? Share your plans with Inside the Magic in the comments below!