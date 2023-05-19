Knott’s Berry Farm Makes Big Hotel Announcement

Knott’s Berry Farm is set to fully reopen its hotel later this year – and it’s undergone quite the transformation during its closure.

Since its opening in 1920, Knott’s Berry Farm prides itself on being California’s original theme park. Known for its roots in the farming community, today, the Park spans 57 acres and features 40 rides – as well as an onsite hotel.

Since April, however, stays at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel have been a lot more disrupted than usual. Some amenities are currently unavailable – including the pool on weekdays, the hotel entrance, restaurant, gift shop, sports court, and lobby.

Now, Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed what’s going on behind the scenes. Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel is set to reopen this fall with a new look and name. To pay homage to the Park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott, it will be renamed Knott’s Hotel – embracing the family’s famed reputation for hospitality.

All 322 of the hotel’s Guest rooms have been transformed into stylish country Guest houses. Each room will showcase upscale farmhouse details and accents to create a cozy, inviting atmosphere.

Outside, Knott’s Hotel will feature a newly designed, craftsman-inspired outdoor courtyard. This is a nod to Walter Knott’s “sense of beauty in reclaimed wood, adobe brickwork, and Mexican artisan style.” The courtyard will also honor Cordelia by adding giant fruitless olive trees and festoon lighting.

The hotel lobby is getting a warm, rustic makeover, complete with replicas of the farm’s first boysenberry jam jars. When hunger strikes, the Thirty Acres Kitchen and Bar will offer a modern twist on the culinary farm experience. The name pays homage to the original 30 acres of Knott’s farm and features a stunning wrap-around bar that extends into the lobby. Its menu is set to put a unique twist on classic American fare, as well as showcasing Cordelia’s original recipes on a chalkboard.

While Guests won’t be able to enjoy the Knott’s Hotel in its final form until the fall, it remains open through its refurbishment. Stay tuned for an exact opening date.