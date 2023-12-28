California Theme Park Announces Extended Operating Hours

Knott’s Berry Farm in California has announced extended operating hours ahead of its New Year’s Eve celebrations. The more, the merrier!

As the holiday crowds continue to rise at California’s most popular theme parks, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, theme park officials have announced extended operating hours at Knott’s Berry Farm today, December 27, allowing guests to enjoy the fun and thrills of “California’s best theme park” for an extra hour tonight.

The announcement was shared through the theme park’s official account (@knotts) on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing that Knott’s Berry Farm would close its doors at 11 p.m. tonight instead of its normal closure at 10 p.m.

We’re extending the joy an extra hour tonight (12/27)! Now closing at 11pm. Happy Holidays!

The park also extended its operating schedule yesterday, December 26.

While these extended operating hours seem to be announced daily by theme park officials, the park’s official website states that this extended schedule will continue tomorrow, December 28, with Knott’s Berry Farm operating from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m.

As of the publishing of this article, Knott’s website states that the park will operate from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Friday, December 29, and Saturday, December 30. However, this schedule can be modified by theme park officials as they see fit.

As 2023 comes to an end, the Buena Park icon is gearing up to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Knott’s Merry Farm with special fireworks, live entertainment, a New Year’s Eve buffet, and special extended hours for the one-night event. Park hours on New Year’s Eve — this Sunday, December 31 — are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

As Knott’s Berry Farm gears up to kick off the reimagining of Camp Snoopy, set to be packed with exciting new offerings inspired by the Peanuts Gang, the Buena Park icon has announced that three attractions will shut down permanently to make room for the expansion — Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company.

The reimagined Camp Snoopy expansion at Knott’s Berry Farm will be home to Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, the brand-new attraction Sally’s Swing Along — a super-sized swing that will take kids and parents up to 10 feet toward the sky — and the highlight of the ambitious expansion, Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister — an all-new roller coaster.

The reimagined land will also feature the Barrell Bridge and Waterfall area, a new play area packed with fun activities for the young and the young at heart; the newly upgraded Beagle Express, which will take guests on a locomotive ride through a new set of sights; the new Camp Snoopy Theater that will be the stage for a new Camp Snoopy show; and meet-and-greets with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally, Marcie and, of course, Snoopy throughout the land at varying times every day.

The six-acre reimagined Camp Snoopy is set to open on Memorial Day weekend, 2024.

