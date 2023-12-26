Multiple Disney Parks Hit Capacity, Guests Turned Away on Christmas

Disney hit capacity during the holiday season, forcing some guests to cancel their plans.

Christmas is here, and with it comes huge crowds to the Disney theme parks. From Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida, you can bet your Mickey Ears that the parks are going to be full for the remainder of the year as well, with Christmas and New Year being the busiest times of the year. Because of the sheer number of things to do at these parks, as well as how magical they are, guests from all over the world plan to spend their holiday vacation inside the Disney theme parks.

Disneyland Paris is full of that same magic, featuring a wide range of fun activities and chances for guests to create memories that will last a lifetime. Unfortunately for guests, the Disneyland Paris Resort hit capacity on Christmas Day this year, forcing some guests to cancel their plans, assuming they did not already have tickets purchased.

The “Parks Full” sign is back out on this Christmas Day.

Note that the parks are also already sold out for all ticket types including pass holders and single day tickets on December 31. pic.twitter.com/rsbBvdQsL9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 25, 2023

As you can see, the Disneyland Paris Resort planted signs around the permitter, informing guests that the parks have hit capacity. This is far from the first time we’ve seen the resort use signs like this to warn guests the parks have hit capacity. We can’t say we’re all that surprised, considering Christmas Day is one of the most popular days of the year to visit any of the Disney theme parks. The Disneyland Paris Resort is sold out from now until December 31, 2023.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and first opened back in 1992. The European resort is comprised of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, as well as a shopping center called Disney Village. This area acts similarly to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. Aside from classic rides and attractions like “it’s a small world” and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Disneyland Paris Resort is also home to some incredibly unique experiences.

Guests will not find Haunted Mansion here; instead, they will be greeted by Phantom Manor, a unique twist on the classic spooky dark ride. Guests will also not find a typical version of Space Mountain here, with Paris’ version being called Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain. This is the first and only version of Space Mountain to feature an inversion, making it one of the very few Disney theme park attractions to go upside down.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney holiday tradition?