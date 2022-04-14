Disneyland Paris Hits Capacity, Signage Turns Guests Away

If you are planning on going to Disneyland Paris today, you must already have a ticket and reservation for their Parks, if not you will be turned away.

Much like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris operates on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity. Now, Guests no longer just need a ticket to enter like they previously would have needed prior to the pandemic, but a reservation as well. Without the reservation and ticket combination, Guests will be denied entry. Typically, if the Park is not full, and you have a ticket, you can easily make a theme park reservation for Disneyland Paris to visit either Disneyland Park, or Walt Disney Studios. Today, however, that last-minute decision cannot be made.

Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) took to Twitter to share a photo of signage that is in front the currently under construction Disneyland Hotel. The bold red sign alerts Guests that the Parks are currently full and without both a ticket and reservation, you will not be able to enter.

✨ Bonjour Disneyland Paris 🏰 ✨ #disneyparks #DisneylandParis30

This concept is not new and has been ongoing for months now, however, Disneyland Paris’ demand is beginning to increase as the weather begins to warm up, and with the 30th anniversary celebrations underway.

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Disney’s reservation system? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!