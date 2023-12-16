Woman Holding Baby Threatens California Theme Park Guests

A Knott’s Berry Farm guest reported feeling “unsafe” at the California theme park due to the behavior of another guest. According to the report, a woman holding her infant refused to sit during a performance and threatened those who asked her to do so, including theme park employees.

Located in Buena Park, California, Knott’s Berry Farm is home to dozens of beloved attractions and an adjacent water park, Knott’s Soak City. Founded by Walter Knott, the century-old theme park is now operated by Cedar Fair, which has previously received public complaints about security issues.

In 2022, Knott’s Berry Farm implemented a chaperone policy for guests 17 and under after multiple violent mob takeovers of the theme park. Though they eventually loosened the rule, Cedar Fair openly stated that security would remove guests who violated their policies.

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel Makes Big Announcement

This week, Reddit user u/PuzzledButComposed claimed that Knott’s Berry Farm isn’t living up to its promises. They shared two photos of a woman who allegedly refused to sit down during a show, escalating the situation with threats of implied violence.

Entitled girl who won’t sit down during the show

According to the guest, the woman holding the infant refused to sit down after multiple requests from other guests and Knott’s Berry Farm employees.

“People behind her asking her to sit down and then she proceeded to tell people ‘You don’t know who I am. I’m not from Buena Park. I’m from LA,’” they recalled. “Laughing with her 4 friends around her.”

“Noticing this, everyone just decided to keep quiet not to cause more trouble,” the guest continued. “I saw 4 different staff ask her to sit down repeatedly and finally security was called towards the end of the show. Not sure what happened but it seems like she was able to get away since I didn’t see anyone escorted.”

Though no one was harmed, the guest raised questions about Knott’s Berry Farm security.

“Knotts berry farm really needs to step up on security,” the guest wrote. “I don’t feel safe bringing my kids here. How can you let a person threaten guests for 45 minutes and not do anything.”

Cedar Fair did not respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment on this incident.

Does Knott’s Berry Farm need more security procedures? Share your thoughts and experiences at the Southern California theme park with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Knott’s Berry Farm guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Knott’s theme park operations.