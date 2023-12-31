Life-Threatening Floods Evacuate California, Disneyland’s Fate Revealed

As California is on the coastline, it has always been a popular spot for water activities, as surfers typically have a good chance at catching some waves. Over the past few days, however, those waves have grown to be catastrophic and have officially been deemed life-threatening.

Let’s take a look at where the waves are hitting, where the flooding is taking place, who should evacuate, and how this affects the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort.

As CNN reported, “Massive waves and coastal flooding are wreaking havoc for a third day in many of California’s coastal communities, where extreme conditions have forced water rescues, washed away cars and injured a handful of enthralled onlookers.”

The waves are mounting to a whopping 20-foot surf, which is not common — some areas are even expected to swell to a staggering 25 feet. To make matters worse, some waves slamming into California’s Bay Area may peak at 40 feet – about the size of a telephone pole – and others are expected to hit 28 to 33 feet. This is causing damage and flooding to beaches, as well as nearby beach homes, and storefronts along the area. While the waves are spreading through the coast of California, the hard hit areas are in Ventura County, just one hour and half from Disneyland.

The publication continued, “In hard-hit Ventura County, waves have surged over seawalls and carried parked cars down the street and into significant intersections, blocking first responders’ paths, fire captain Brian McGrath told CNN affiliate TNLA. Flooding in a local hotel also caused damage in all of its ground-floor rooms, he said.”

These waves are a result of a series of powerful storms that have been making their way ashore from the Pacific Ocean, wreaking havoc from California to Oregon since Thursday.

“Beaches, piers, vulnerable harbors should NOT be considered safe,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said. As we can see, NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) wrote, “All San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, & L.A. Co. Coasts are under COASTAL FLOOD & HIGH SURF WARNINGS thru Sat w/ Dangerous surf, severe rip currents, beach/roadway/lot flooding & erosion. Beaches, piers, vulnerable harbors should NOT be considered safe #CAwx #Highsurf”

An evacuation warning was issued earlier for some residents in areas around the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County due to high surf, the fire department announced Saturday. The warning was lifted Saturday afternoon.

Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) shared the evacuation warning as well as videos of the massive waves.

JUST IN: Evacuation warning has been issued in certain areas along the Pacific Coast Highway in California as the state continues to get rocked by massive waves. The massive waves are caused by multiple storms throughout the Pacific. Surfers are taking advantage, some traveling a mile off the coast to offshore oil rigs to surf massive waves. This is insane.

First responders have been actively rescuing some who thought it would be fun to enjoy the surf. Even a lifeguard needed rescuing while they were rescuing a swimmer in the water.

In the initial bout of intense surf on Thursday, approximately 20 individuals were carried away by a wave that crashed into a beach barrier where spectators had gathered in Ventura Beach’s Pierpont area, as reported by officials. Eight individuals who sustained injuries were subsequently transported to the hospital.

CNN alsp spoke to onlooker Colin Hoag, who said, “It was terrifying and apocalyptic; people were yelling and screaming. I ran as fast as I could.”

Luckily, other areas nearby California remained a safe haven for those to evacuate to.

Disneyland Resort, made up of Downtown Disney, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure, is currently undergoing its busiest season of the year, with Christmas having just ended and New Year’s Eve around the corner. Ventura County, and other areas that were set to evacuate are all a short distance from the theme parks, which have thankfully not been affected by the floods, and pose as a safe zone that affected residents can escape to until the swell calms down.

Earlier this year, we saw Disneyland prepare to be affected by another natural disaster, Hurricane Hilary. Thankfully, the hurricane ended up presenting itself as nothing more than a storm, not causing any damage to the park, or guests who were visiting. Over in Walt Disney World Resort, the park is much more used to the effects of hurricanes, and how to prepare for them.

Have you ever been to the Disney Parks during dangerous weather conditions?

