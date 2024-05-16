Denied Reimbursements: Knott’s Berry Farm, America’s First Theme Park, Issues Stern Alert

Knott’s Berry Farm is increasing its rules and regulations for all guests, with new warnings surrounding America’s first theme park before Ghost Town can be entered.

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm or any Cedar Fair park worldwide, guests must adhere to strict rules, failure to comply may result in immediate expulsion from the premises, potentially barring re-entry. As Cedar Fair owns and operates these parks on private property, they enforce their own set of regulations for guest conduct.

Recently, for example, Disney has notably heightened enforcement of its rules for guests.

Previously, Disney World allowed guests who violated the dress code to change into a suitable shirt provided by the park, ensuring compliance while maintaining guest satisfaction. However, after an influencer popularized the tactic to obtain a free shirt, Disney discontinued this practice due to abuse.

Now, guests will be denied entry at the gates until they return with appropriate attire. Additionally, Disney has tightened restrictions on recording devices that are allowed within the parks. While filming for personal use is permitted, commercial filming is prohibited, leading to stricter enforcement and potential repercussions for those found in violation.

Similar rules are enforced at Six Flags parks, where recording on attractions is strictly prohibited, often resulting in immediate expulsion. With Cedar Fair’s merger with Six Flags, similar rules may be implemented across their parks in the future.

Last year, it was confirmed that after a string of fights at Knott’s Berry Farm, a new chaperone rule was put into place.

Knott’s Berry Farm has reinstated a policy mandating that visitors aged 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. This decision follows an incident last summer involving a disturbance among teenagers at the park in July. Initially implemented for individuals aged 17 and younger, the policy was subsequently modified before being discontinued altogether in February of 2023.

However, according to a recent announcement on the park’s website, the chaperone policy has now been reintroduced, applying to both Knott’s Berry Farm and its Soak City Waterpark in Buena Park, located just northwest of Disneyland.

“Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4 p.m. local time to close,” according to the park.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Knott’s Berry Farm,” officials said in a statement. “We are committed to keeping Knott’s Berry Farm a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment.”

Any teens found unaccompanied in the park on Fridays or Saturdays “will be subject to ejection” under the policy.

The announcement also shared a dress code:

Attire and accessories must meet Code of Conduct dress requirements and may not be offensive or violent and may not disrupt the general safety of guests or associates. Guests wearing character-themed outfits may not sign autographs for other guests or represent themselves as a park associate. Costumes that conceal identity are prohibited. Rides and attractions may also have additional restrictions on dress attire. Themed outfits/attire may be prohibited during evening Halloween events.

As we can see, Knott’s Berry Farm is certainly tightening up on its rules.

Now, guest Sammyland has shared that Knott’s Berry Farm has added new warning signage of their rules and regulations outside of the park. While this is a good way to remind guests that there are rules to follow, the rules are quite small and difficult to read.

— Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) May 12, 2024

Below is a list of some of the behaviors strictly prohibited at Knott’s Berry Farm:

Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind and any other prohibited item. Knott’s Berry Farm reserves the right to prohibit any items at their discretion.

Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with park operations

Unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the park including running, the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits.

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience.

Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct, or lewd behavior, including inappropriate interaction with park guests or associates

Offensive language or gestures

Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, or nudity or clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments

Intoxication or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Smoking/Vaping is not permitted inside the park.

Entering restricted areas, including but not limited to ride Danger Zones and behind-the-scenes areas

Line Breaking- includes leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line.

Theft of any kind

Selling park tickets or soliciting and distributing literature not sponsored by the park

Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with park personnel or security

Conduct deemed by Knott’s Berry Farm to be inappropriate for the peace and good order of the park, guests, or associates and which may adversely affect the safety of others is not permitted. Anyone who violates the Code of Conduct may be subject to ejection without a refund.

