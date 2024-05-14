Children Restricted From Knott’s Berry Farm, Closure Extension Confirmed for America’s 1st Theme Park

If you are planning on visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, be warned that the park will not be fully operational, depending on when you choose to arrive.

Knott’s Berry Farm is a Southern California staple, offering a unique blend of family fun, historic charm, and heart-pounding thrills. But the park’s origins are far removed from the roller coasters and costumed characters of today.

In the 1920s, Walter Knott and his family ran a farm, selling homemade jams and preserves from a roadside stand. By the 1940s, Walter had added a fried chicken restaurant to cater to hungry travelers, with a special recipe that his wife created (and one that is still used at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner). To entertain those waiting for their meals, he began constructing a replica ghost town inspired by California’s Gold Rush era. This unexpected addition proved to be a smash hit, drawing in crowds and laying the foundation for the theme park Knott’s Berry Farm is today.

Being located so close to Disneyland and being the first ever theme park in America, Walt Disney actually went to Walter quite often for advice when building the House of Mouse empire.

Over the decades, the park continued to expand, welcoming iconic attractions like the Timber Mountain Log Ride (1969) and the spooky Halloween extravaganza, Knott’s Scary Farm (introduced in 1973). The Knott family eventually sold the park to Cedar Fair Entertainment Company in 1997, and it has continued to thrive under their ownership, who now, is merged with the Six Flags theme park corporation.

For adrenaline seekers, Knott’s boasts heart-stopping rides like Xcelerator, a launch coaster that catapults riders from 0 to 82 mph in mere seconds, the beloved GhostRider, and HangTime, a steel coaster renowned for its upside-down twists and inversions.

Of course, no theme park is complete without attractions for the younger set. Camp Snoopy, a dedicated section within the park, offers a haven for little ones. We’ll delve deeper into this charming land in a moment.

Knott’s Berry Farm is also famous for its seasonal celebrations. During the fall season, the park transforms into Knott’s Scary Farm, a Halloween extravaganza filled with spooky mazes, haunted houses, and live shows. In the winter, the festive spirit takes over with Knott’s Merry Farm, offering dazzling Christmas decorations, heartwarming shows, and special holiday dining options.

Camp Snoopy is a delightful area within Knott’s Berry Farm that was explicitly designed for younger visitors. Here, children can meet and greet their favorite characters from the beloved Peanuts comic strip, including Snoopy himself, Charlie Brown, and Lucy van Pelt.

The land features a variety of smaller-scale rides perfect for little adventurers, like the Flying Ace Balloon Race, where riders soar through the air in colorful hot air balloon-themed gondolas, and the Timberline Twister, a spinning coaster offering a gentle introduction to thrills.

Camp Snoopy isn’t just about rides. Interactive play areas like the Snoopy Doo Ghostbusters Spooky Spin and the Linus’ Beetle Bug Bounce provide ample opportunities for energetic youngsters to burn off steam. Live stage shows featuring the Peanuts gang round out the offerings, with a fun mix of music and storytelling to keep young minds entertained.

Camp Snoopy has been under renovations at Knott’s for the last while, and now its reopening has been confirmed to be delayed. The OC Register said, “Construction delays have postponed the official debut of the reimagined Camp Snoopy from Memorial Day Weekend to early summer, according to Knott’s Berry Farm officials.

The new timeframe likely pushes back the full return of Camp Snoopy to late June or early July.” While kids are still able to enter the park, many of them will be restricted from quite a few attractions due to height and safety requirements.

The transformation of Camp Snoopy will introduce a new family coaster named Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster and a supersized kids swing, while also modernizing an off-road rally race and miniature train ride. However, this makeover will involve the removal of two original attractions from the themed land that debuted in 1983. Interestingly, the coaster will be produced by Zamperla, the same company currently embroiled in significant controversy due to manufacturing flaws discovered on Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point. This coaster has been indefinitely closed shortly after its initial opening.

The previous significant renovation of Camp Snoopy occurred in 2014 for the 30th anniversary celebration of the kiddie land. During this update, Knott’s introduced Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies, and Linus Launcher, all of which were supplied by the Italy-based ride manufacturer Zamperla.

Knott’s Berry Farm has had multiple closures over the recent months, as inclement weather shuttered the park. When this happens, guests are offered around one month to use their park ticket, as compensation.

Will you be visiting Knott’s Berry Farm this year?