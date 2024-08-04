Disney World Cuts Guest Traditions, Permanent Changes Coming

Walt Disney World Resort is set to make some significant changes to restrictions on its property.

Disney World is beloved by millions around the world, offering a magical experience that captivates both children and adults alike. Visitors are drawn to its enchanting theme parks, exhilarating attractions, and immersive environments that bring beloved Disney characters and stories to life.

The allure of Disney World lies in its meticulous attention to detail, unparalleled customer service, and the promise of a dream-like adventure where memories are made to last a lifetime.

However, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all guests, Disney World has established a set of rules that must be followed during their visit. These guidelines include regulations on proper attire, prohibitions on bringing certain items into the parks, and behavioral expectations.

Guests are required to dress appropriately, refrain from wearing clothing with offensive language or graphics, and are discouraged from wearing costumes that could be mistaken for Disney characters by other visitors.

Items such as weapons, alcohol, and large tripods are prohibited to maintain a secure environment. Additionally, Disney World enforces policies on respectful behavior, expecting guests to treat one another, as well as cast members, with kindness and courtesy to preserve the park’s family-friendly atmosphere.

Since the pandemic, Disney World has faced an increase in guest behavior problems, highlighting the need for stricter rules and regulation enforcement.

For example, in October 2023, a guest at EPCOT jumped into the World Showcase Lagoon on a dare, causing significant disruption and requiring security intervention. Another disturbing incident reportedly involved a group of boys who defecated in the wave pool at Typhoon Lagoon, forcing the pool’s immediate closure and clean-up.

In another instance, a man at Disneyland jumped out of a boat on the “it’s a small world” ride, disrobed, and streaked through the attraction, shocking and upsetting other visitors.

These behaviors not only tarnish the experience for other guests but also place an undue burden on Disney cast members who work diligently to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment. To address these issues, Disney must continue to adapt and enforce its rules and regulations rigorously, ensuring a magical and respectful atmosphere for all visitors.

One of these such rules happens to fall at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, but it could quickly become a restriction for many more Disney Resorts.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort offers a tropical paradise with vibrant colors and lush landscapes inspired by the Caribbean islands. One of the highlights of this resort is the Fuentes del Morro Pool, a zero-entry pool designed like a colonial Spanish fortress.

It features two water slides, a shipwreck play area for kids, and a large hot tub, making it a fun and relaxing spot for families. With its sandy beaches, hammocks, and themed dining options, the resort provides a truly immersive and relaxing vacation experience.

Of course, because of this, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort has become one of the most popular places for Disney World guests to visit, even those who are not staying at the resort.

Though “pool hopping” has become a term used by many Disney goers, the truth is that this is generally not allowed at Walt Disney World Resort. Apparently, many have tried to get around this rule and spend a day at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

That is coming to an end.

As we previously reported, the Fuentes del Morro Pool now requires wristbands for entry. This means that guests who are not staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will not be permitted to enter the pool area. Though Disney hasn’t issued a statement on the matter, pool-hopping is not something that should be practiced.

However, it’s easy to see that many guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort or Disney’s Pop Century Resort could make their way to the pool with relative ease by the Disney Skyliner. This also could be practiced by simply walking to the pool from Disney’s Riviera Resort, making the Fuentes del Morro Pool one of the most prone to pool-hopping.

It doesn’t seem that the wristband policy will stop there, though.

Insiders believe that Disney will begin rolling out this policy across its properties in the near future, especially at popular resorts like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort or Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts. The idea is to eliminate pool-hopping for guests staying at Disney Resorts, with a few exceptions.

At this time, no other restrictions have been enacted at Disney World.