Disney’s New Zero-Tolerance Policy Enforces Instant Guest Ejection

Disney is putting their foot down when it comes to using their resort pools, and now, more guests are getting caught due to a new policy that has been put into place.

Walt Disney World Resort boasts a diverse range of accommodations, each offering a unique experience. From budget-friendly Value Resorts to luxurious Deluxe options, there’s a perfect home away from home for every guest.

The Value Resorts, such as Pop Century and Art of Animation, are known for their playful theming and affordability. While they may lack some of the amenities found in higher-tiered resorts, they offer a solid base for exploring the parks. The All-Star Resorts, with their sports, music, and movie themes, are particularly popular with families.

Art of Animation has multiple pools and water areas with incredible theming and technology, with underwater sounds featuring characters from The Little Mermaid, Cars, Finding Nemo, and more.

For those seeking a mid-range option, the Moderate Resorts offer a balance of comfort and affordability. Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, with its tropical ambiance, and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, featuring a Spanish-inspired design, are favorites among guests. These resorts typically include multiple pools, often with water slides or interactive play areas.

At the pinnacle of luxury reside the Deluxe Resorts, such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These opulent accommodations offer exceptional service, exquisite dining, and unparalleled theming.

A defining feature of Disney World resorts is the emphasis on aquatic recreation.

The pools are more than just places to cool off; they are immersive experiences. Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort boasts a stunning beachfront atmosphere, complete with a lazy river and a sandy bottom pool called Stormalong Bay. The Polynesian Village Resort offers a tropical oasis with its Seven Seas Lagoon backdrop and the iconic volcano-shaped pool.

For younger guests, the pools at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort are particularly popular, f. These interactive water play areas are designed to spark imagination and create lasting memories.

While the allure of the theme parks is undeniable, the resort pools often become a cherished part of the Disney World experience. Whether it’s relaxing in a quiet oasis or enjoying thrilling water attractions, the pools at Walt Disney World offer a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of the parks.

The Disney resort pools, while enticing, are meant for hotel guests only.

Lately, Disney has been cracking down on non-resort guests visiting their resorts. If you want to park at any Disney resort, you would need to be dining at the resort with a dining reservation, which makes it nearly impossible for guests to park at a Value resort, as they only have quick service locations.

Disney will turn guests away from entering the resort if they do not have a reservation at the hotel for either a room or a restaurant.

There are still ways that guests can get to resorts, however, if they want to explore. Parking at Magic Kingdom (Ticket and Transportation Center) can give you access to the monorail, which connects you to many resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and also will bring you to the EPCOT resort area, which is very walkable.

Other parks like Disney’s Hollywood Studios have Disney Skyliner access, which is connected to even more resorts, including one of Disney’s newer hotels, Disney’s Riviera Resort.

While getting to a resort can be difficult, some resorts have upped the security at their pools.

We previously discussed Stormalong Bay at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort, which is a shared massive pool between the two resorts that is incredibly popular and, for many, the reason to stay at either hotel. Due to its popularity, the resort has a wristband policy. Guests must collect a wrist band from the front desk in order to enter the pool area.

Recently, on a visit I personally made to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, while attempting to grab a drink at the pool bar I was told I could not enter the area without a wrist band, that could also be obtained at the front desks.

Now, there have been reports that Disney’s Caribbean Beach is doing the same for their main Fuentes del Morro pool.

So, this is a fair warning to guests who are exploring the Disney resorts: it is best not to try to use the pools if you are not a resort guest in order to not have to be told to leave by cast members. It is unclear if this new wristband policy will roll out to all Disney resorts, but it certainly has been on the rise.

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort, a beloved destination for many Disney World visitors, is facing significant disruptions due to upcoming refurbishments. The heart of the resort, Stormalong Bay, will undergo a six-month closure starting in January 2025 for routine maintenance.

This beloved aquatic playground, renowned for its lazy river, sandy bottom, and waterslide, is a primary draw for guests staying at the resort. Its absence is expected to significantly impact the overall appeal of the Yacht and Beach Club during this period.

Compounding the issue is the simultaneous refurbishment of guest rooms at the Yacht Club Resort, scheduled to take place from January to May 2025. While Disney assures guests that most resort amenities will remain accessible, the combination of construction noise, reduced room availability, and the closure of Stormalong Bay is likely to deter many visitors.

The timing of these refurbishments is particularly unfortunate, coinciding with the peak travel season for many families. The resort’s premium pricing, typically in the $600-$700 per night range, may become less justifiable in light of these disruptions.

Concerns about the aesthetic direction of the room refurbishments have also been raised.

The recent room renovations at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, characterized by a modern, minimalist design, have been met with criticism from fans who prefer the classic Disney theming. With the Yacht Club refurbishments being handled by the same external teams, there are fears that the resort’s iconic nautical charm may be compromised.

These overlapping refurbishments at the Yacht and Beach Club, coupled with similar renovations planned for Disney’s Contemporary Resort, raise questions about Disney’s overall refurbishment strategy and its impact on guest satisfaction.

Have you noticed an increase in Disney pool security?