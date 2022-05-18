Guests Terrified of Swimming In Urine Infested Pool at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests a magical experience on every visit. With iconic classic attractions, new innovative experiences, character interactions, delicious food and drinks, and world-class entertainment, it is easy to see why Disney World is The Most Magical Place On Earth!

And the fun doesn’t end there. Besides Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Resort offers a whole world of possibilities at Disney Springs, a shopping, dining, and entertainment district, as well as the 25 themed hotels that can be found on the property, some of them with their own exciting dining options, outdoor activities and relaxing spa treatments.

While enjoying a magical trip to Disney World and a relaxing stay at one of the Resorts on the property, Guests can forget their everyday worries and concerns, or at least most of them.

Recently, disneymagicmom (@disneymagicmom) posted a video on TikTok, where she voiced a common concern Guests have while staying at one of Disney’s hotels. That is, feeling nauseated by the thought of swimming in urine at Disney Resorts’ pools. Click here to see the TikTok.

A pretty solid guess! #fyp #disney #disneyresort #disneymagicmom #disneyfan #disneyadult #disneymom #disneytips #disneyworld

If it is true that this thought is disgusting and perhaps inevitable, especially when you see the pool full of kids, it is worth mentioning Disney makes considerable efforts to keep its Parks and Resorts in the best condition possible to provide Guests with the best experience on every visit. Part of these efforts includes making sure that the water in their pools is safe and clean for Guests.

Though uncommon, unfortunately, there have been times when unpleasant incidents have taken place at Walt Disney World Resort. We recently reported on a terrifying break-in incident at Animal Kingdom Lodge, one of Disney World’s most luxurious resorts. We also reported on a Guest’s birthday being ruined after being robbed at the spa inside the Grand Floridian Resort.

