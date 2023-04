Walt Disney World Resort is the ultimate Spring Break destination with four Theme Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), two Water Parks, more than 25 Disney Resort hotels, and the Disney Springs shopping & dining district, all located in sunny Central Florida!

Thousands of Guests flock to the Disney Parks around this time each year, leading to inevitably long attraction queues and fully-booked dining reservations. But one Guest recently shared her experience with others lining up for something unexpected… beach chairs at a Walt Disney World pool:

Jenny Rauch (@jenny.rauch) stopped to get a morning coffee and enjoy the sunshine at Disney’s Old Key West Resort when she noticed Guests lining up outside the Disney World pool long before it opened. Curious, she sat in a hammock and started people-watching.

“People are f**king crazy about getting a seat by the pool,” Rauch said. “It is the actual f**king Hunger Games. You wake up, you go to the pool, and you wait at the f**king gates for an hour and a half until they open.”

“They’re not just sitting down. They’re literally standing at the entrance of the gates with their bags in hand, just staring,” she explained. “What’s the point in standing there? You look like f**king crazies.”

“Grown *ss adults running, throwing their towels on the chairs, as if it’s some special reservation for themselves,” Rauch laughed. “Like, no. The white towels do nothing… If I see a white towel and I’m at a pool, and I want the chair, I will literally take your white towel and throw it on the ground, and I will lay my *ss in your chair.”

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” she concluded.

