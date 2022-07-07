Fan Causes Upset With Plea For Disney Resorts To Keep Out Resort-Hopping Guests

There are 32 Walt Disney World Resort hotels, with options from campgrounds to luxury villas!

Disney Parks Guests frequently participate in “Resort Hopping” to experience the decor, ambiance, food, and merchandise options at other Walt Disney World Resort hotels. During different holiday seasons, Guests can also partake in breathtaking Resort hotel decor like towering Christmas trees and hand-carved chocolate Easter eggs.

Walt Disney World encourages this activity, offering exclusive limited-time snacks and Resort hotel-themed merchandise at almost all of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Some hotels even have entertainment options, like Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds!

However, one Walt Disney World Resort fan lashed out at other Guests who like to Resort Hop. @sabrinaonmainst shared a video suggesting Disney Park Guests go Resort-Hopping as a cheap date night, and @mustlovedogs939 commented:

Please stop coaching people to go to resorts they did not pay for. So glad that on the holiday weekend they made sure that people were guests

While it’s true that on busy days and holidays, Walt Disney World Resort hotels may reserve parking spaces for Resort hotel Guests, they rarely ban other Guests from visiting via free Walt Disney World transportation. The only exception occurred during the phased reopening after COVID-19 closures to encourage social distancing.

@sabrinaonmainst responded with a video, defending her Resort-Hopping TikTok:

“Comments like this make me angry,” Sabrina says in the video. “Let’s get one thing out of the way, I went to the Polynesian on the holiday weekend and no one checked if I was a Guest or not so that’s wrong.”

“Second of all, if you ask anyone a good thing to do on a not-Park day, they’re going to tell you to go Resort Hop,” Sabrina continues. “It’s never been a thing that you’re not supposed to do.”

Sabrina goes on to defend Guests that might never stay at deluxe Walt Disney World Resort hotels:

Some people might go to Disney their whole lives and never be able to afford thousands of dollars a night for a room. And now you’re saying they can’t even walk on the Resort property? If you want to go somewhere more exclusive, Disney is not the place, babe.

Other Disney fans agreed, mentioning that Walt Disney World wouldn’t offer exclusive treats, merchandise, or dining experiences if they didn’t want other Guests to visit the Resort hotels.

Another comment from @KellyDana756 pointed out that Resort Hopping isn’t unique to Walt Disney World Resort. Hotel-hopping is also common in Las Vegas.

As long as you are respectful to Resort hotel property and Cast Members, Resort Hopping is welcome at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s important to note that Resort hotel pools are the exception. Pools are only available to Guests of their respective Resort hotels.

Do you Resort Hop at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!