Disney World Burned Down, Dreams Ruined for Countless Children

An online conversation about Disney Adults led to some heated remarks after a social media influencer equated childless adult Disneyland Resort visitors to “pedophiles” and “slaves.”

Why Do People Hate Disney Adults?

Disney Adults have long been vilified on the internet. Online mobs harassed one person for crying when she met Pluto for the first time after her father passed away. After another Disney fan cried seeing Cinderella Castle for the first time since COVID-19 shut down Walt Disney World Resort, other content creators made videos mocking her reaction.

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Walt Disney built Disneyland Park with the intention of all guests having fun together–no matter their age:

“To all who come to this happy place, welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past, and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America… with hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.”

Nevertheless, history hasn’t stopped some social media users from criticizing so-called “Disney Adults” for enjoying the Disney parks. Earlier this month, NFL star and Super Bowl champion Greg Gaines demanded that Walt Disney World Resort ban any person visiting a Central Florida Disney park without a child.

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“The parks are too crowded with 30+yr olds for kids to have any fun,” Gaines argued. “… That’s the problem…A family of 3/4 pays more than 2 30+ yr old adults.”

Some believe you have to grow out of your favorite Disney movie when the clock strikes midnight on your 18th birthday. One online personality drew controversy this month after he compared adult Disney Park guests to “pedophiles” and “slaves.”

It started when X (formerly Twitter) user @MedGold_ posted: “Adults who visit Disney without an accompanying child aren’t necessarily pedophiles but there’s something fundamentally wrong with them.”

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The post amassed thousands of angry responses, to which the person doubled down:

My conclusion after reading the quote tweets is the average fat/black/pronoun American is too poor to afford Disneyworld and they dream of going one day so “their inner child can be healed.” Just guzzling down the marketing from The Walt Disney Corporation and scarfing down therapyslop like cattle. It’s something to behold that these people have the right to vote. They’d be much happier as slaves.

My conclusion after reading the quote tweets is the average fat/black/pronoun American is too poor to afford Disneyworld and they dream of going one day so “their inner child can be healed.” Just guzzling down the marketing from The Walt Disney Corporation and scarfing down… https://t.co/KZff8wZCAA — ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ 🐒 (@MedGold_) July 21, 2024

Though most responses were angry, some agreed that a childless adult guest has no place at the Disney theme parks.

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“This appears to be an American thing or perhaps even a lower-class American thing,” @celestialbe1ng replied. “In Europe, at least among the people I know, we go our entire childhood without mentioning Disneyland, and once we are 16 or 17, we want to go to Lake Como or the South of France.”

This appears to be an American thing or perhaps even a lower-class American thing. In Europe, at least among the people I know, we go our entire childhood without mentioning Disneyland, and once we are 16 or 17, we want to go to Lake Como or the South of France. — Veronica (@celestialbe1ng) July 21, 2024

“Men 18 years and older shouldn’t be allowed to go to Disney unaccompanied by children or a woman,” said @publius_5. “There’s zero reason for them to be there.”

Men 18 years and older shouldn’t be allowed to go to Disney unaccompanied by children or a woman. There’s zero reason for them to be there. — Jon 🇮🇱🇺🇸🍯🦡 (@publius_5) July 20, 2024

Some adults refuse even to take their children to Disney parks. One person (@bertrandru59461) told their children that Walt Disney World Resort burned down:

I told my children that Disneyworld burned down.

I told my children that Disneyworld burned down. — Bertrand Russet (@BertrandRu59461) July 21, 2024

The Childless Adults Respond

Droves of Disney Adults defended their right to visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

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“Maybe their parents were just poor and were never able to afford a trip to Disneyland and they finally are,” @MariusCrypt0 argued.

Maybe their parents were just poor and were never able to afford a trip to Disneyland and they finally are. — James Bull (@MariusCrypt0) July 20, 2024

“Seriously? I worked there. A little escapism is good for everyone,” said former Disney cast member @lee_mccaleb. “Disney done right is about bringing out the kid in you, not about creeping on kids.”

Seriously? I worked there. A little escapism is good for everyone. Disney done right is about bringing out the kid in you, not about creeping on kids. — Mai Tai and I 🌴🧉🗿 (@lee_mccaleb) July 20, 2024

The posts made their way to the Disneyland Resort subreddit, where commenters were similarly disgusted by the person’s opinion on adult Disney Parks fans.

“Anyone who’s first thought is ‘the appeal of Disneyland is the children there’ is probably a pedophile,” read the most popular comment from Redditor u/darth_hotdog. “A normal person’s first thought would be that people go for the rides, the food, the shows, the parades, the fireworks, the history and architecture, and etc. Things like other people’s kids are a negative, like crowds, parking, traffic, high prices, and etc.”

“Some people don’t like when others enjoy things they don’t,” u/danijay637 agreed. “And to be clear- Wanting to have sex with children makes one a pedophile. Enjoying theme park rides and eating churros does not.”

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“Whoever wrote the original post can shove it,” said u/SweetCatastrophex after quoting Walt Disney’s Disneyland Park welcome speech. “Walt made the parks with everyone in mind. I don’t need a child to be allowed to enjoy it.”

Are childless adults welcome at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.