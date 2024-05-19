Disneyland Officially Bans Filming, Effective Immediately

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are again cracking down on filming and live-streaming theme park attractions. One social media influencer says he was prohibited from recording on rides whatsoever.

Videography and live-streaming at Disneyland Resort is controversial among fans. Some Disney Park guests find it intrusive and invasive of others’ privacy, while others believe everyone should enjoy their visits however they please. Tokyo Disney Resort enacted strict filming limitations and auxiliary equipment bans that essentially ended social media vlogging and live streaming, policies many fans would like to see at the United States Disney parks.

This month, self-described “theme park vlogger” and TikToker @thecrashz3r0 reported a change in filming policies at Disneyland Resort. He shared this video explanation, claiming that any phone use is no longer permitted on certain Disney Parks attractions:

“I guess they’re starting to crack down on a lot of streamers,” the Disney park guest said. “When I got on [Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin], I wasn’t going to record nothing. I took my phone out because I didn’t want to sit on it.”

He explained that a Disney cast member immediately warned him that “no filming, no streaming” was allowed on the Disneyland Park attraction.

“Roger Rabbit is the second ride here in Toontown [to ban filming],” the vlogger continued. “Because [Chip ‘N’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster], you’re no longer allowed to record or stream on it as well.”

“This is cracking down little by little for people recording and streaming on certain rides,” he continued.

Disney live streamers are controversial in their own right. Though most are well-intentioned fans hoping to bring the magic of the Disney parks to fans at home, some have exhibited disruptive behavior. One live streamer was called out for walking through a Disneyland Park gift shop and making racist remarks on camera.

Another allegedly screamed profanities to force guests away from an area of the Disney park he wanted to himself–ironically, so he could record a daily positivity video.

Filming and livestreaming on certain Disney Parks attractions is more than just annoying–it can be dangerous. A phone flying out of a guest’s hand at dozens of miles per hour on Incredicoaster could seriously injure someone it hit on the ground. Trackless attractions, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, regularly shut down because guests’ loose belongings fall on the ground and trip up the ride sensors.

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have stricter filming and live-streaming rules? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.