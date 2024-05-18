Disney Scraps Space Mountain Plan, All Guests Now Unable To Ride

Disney has axed plans to reopen one version of Space Mountain, leaving it off-limits to all park guests.

While Disney operates dozens of rides at its theme parks worldwide, few have reached mythical status quite like Space Mountain. The indoor roller coaster has become synonymous with the Disney experience since first opening at Magic Kingdom in 1975, with multiple variations popping up since then.

Related: Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Now Closed, Universal Park Confirms Replacement

Today, there are five versions of Space Mountain dotted across the globe. In addition to the OG at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can also blast off into space at Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Several parks have altered their versions of the ride since they first opened. While both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom boast a classic take on the attraction, Tokyo Disney Resort has announced plans to give its iteration a total makeover this year.

On July 31, the ride will be closed and demolished for good, with a reimagined take on the experience (rumored to be called “Space Mountain Earthrise”) opening in 2027. Guests can currently try to win a chance to ride Tokyo’s Space Mountain on its final day of operation.

Meanwhile, both Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris have given the attraction a permanent Star Wars overlay, as well as the new name of “Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain.”

There have been murmurings lately that Disneyland Paris may be preparing to restore the original version of its attraction in the near future. Until we get confirmation from Disney itself, guests will need to make do with a trip to a galaxy far, far away – at least, if they get a chance to ride the attraction.

Disneyland Paris was scheduled to reopen Hyperspace Mountain from refurbishment today (May 18, 2024). However, the park has failed to meet its reopening deadline, with the attraction remaining closed and guests sharing pictures of ongoing work within the roller coaster’s launch area.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain was supposed to reopen this morning but work is still taking place on the cannon catapult. The attraction is now expected to reopen tomorrow.

Star Wars : Hyperspace Mountain devait rouvrir ce matin mais des travaux ont toujours lieu au niveau de la catapulte du canon. L'attraction devrait désormais rouvrir demain. pic.twitter.com/CyGIIAsn3I — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) May 18, 2024

As shown in pictures from the park by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DisneyPhileLIVE, a maintenance crew is actively at work on the ride’s tracks, while cast members have been posted at its entrance to advise hopeful guests.

Hyperspace Mountain is currently marked as closed on the Disneyland Paris app, with a notice promising that it will “reopen soon.”

Related: Cast Member Forced To Push Guests Down Space Mountain After Incident

The ride is allegedly slated to reopen tomorrow (May 19) instead.

Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain is notable for being the only version at any Disney theme park with an inversion. The attraction is much more intense than its sisters worldwide and boasts a significantly different aesthetic due to its original inspiration, the Jules Verne classic 1865 novel “From the Earth to the Moon.”

What’s your favorite version of Space Mountain? Let us know in the comments!