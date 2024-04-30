Disney Begins Demolishing Space Mountain at Disneyland Park

Disney’s iconic Space Mountain roller coaster is undergoing some extensive demolition.

Over the decades, The Walt Disney Company, along with Walt Disney Imagineering, has been able to create, design, and develop some of the world’s most iconic and recognizable theme park experiences ever. Rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world” have entertained and captivated guests for years, but newer rides are just as immersive and impressive.

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests can get lost in their very own Star Wars adventures thanks to an abundance of shopping, dining, and exploration activities. The land also features two of Disney’s most advanced attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which have already become classics within the Disney park community.

However, there’s one thrill ride that can truly be considered legendary, standing tall above all other Disney roller coasters.

Space Mountain opened at the Magic Kingdom in 1975, forever changing the Disney theme parks. Due to its popularity, Space Mountain eventually spread to other Disney resorts, both domestically and internationally. In 2024, a version of Space Mountain can be found at Disneyland in California, Tokyo Disney in Japan, and even Disneyland Park in Paris.

This European Space Mountain is actually quite unique, as it is the only version to feature a complete inversion. The ride is known as Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, taking inspiration from Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise.

Unfortunately, Disneyland Paris’ Space Mountain is undergoing some unsightly demolition work. Disneyland Paris has begun building a new maintenance bay for Space Mountain, as revealed by @DLPReport on Twitter.

Behind Space Mountain, work has started on the construction of a new maintenance bay. Ouch, that poor show building..

The photo shows an exterior portion of Hyperspace Mountain that is now behind construction walls, with crews working hard on the new project. A few small areas have been demolished, with portions of the ride’s foundation being taken apart.

Disney has yet to announce when it expects this project to be finalized.

This is far from the only large-scale project happening at Disneyland Paris, with the entire resort undergoing one of its largest reimaginings yet.

Both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park are receiving some much-needed renovations and expansions, with Walt Disney Studios being given a new name entirely.

Soon, this theme park will be renamed to Disney Adventure World, with Disneyland Paris finally dropping the studio backlot theming the park has featured since its inception. This theme park is where guests will find thrilling rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and immersive lands such as Avengers Campus.

It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a Space Mountain fan, with Tokyo Disney gearing up to totally reimagine its version later this year. The ride will close permanently in July, and the resort will rebuild Space Mountain from the ground up as part of a massive refurbishment of its Tomorrowland area. This project will take several years to complete, but it will provide guests with an experience unlike anything ever seen at a Disney theme park.

The Walt Disney Company also recently confirmed it is still developing a Space Mountain-themed movie.

