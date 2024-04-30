Disneyland Raises Prices Effective Immediately for All Star Wars Fans

Prices have gone up for one of Disney’s most popular items.

No matter which Disney theme park resort guests choose to visit, they’re bound to have an incredibly magical time. From the Magic Kingdom in Florida to Shanghai Disney in China, each of Disney’s theme parks offers dozens of unforgettable experiences.

While rides and attractions are the bread and butter of the Disney theme parks, part of what makes them so much fun are all of the extra activities and events guests can partake in. Over the last few years, The Walt Disney Company has really leaned into these unique experiences, allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in these various lands.

Places like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are great examples. Here, guests are allowed to explore an alien planet and live out their very own Star Wars story, complete with unique merchandise and shopping opportunities. Guests can build their very own lightsaber or Astromech droid, and while these experiences come at a hefty price, they are more than worth it for Disney and Star Wars fans.

Both domestically and internationally, similar experiences can be found all over the Disney theme parks. The Disnyeland Paris Resort also features a buildable lightsaber experience, though at a much lower price. This experience was suspended indefinitely several months ago, but as of April 28, 2024, the customizable lightsaber-building workshop has finally returned to Disneyland Park.

Unfortunately, like most things at the Disney theme parks, the price of this particular activity has increased significantly. The new prices are as follows.

Single Round: 40€ (+5€)

Deluxe Single Neck 45€

Double Handle 60€ (+10€)

Deluxe Double Neck 65€

This popular activity went missing several months ago, and there was no word on when or if it would return. However, this popular Star Wars-themed activity is finally back, meaning guests can once again build their own lightsaber.

This experience can be found in Star Traders, the gift shop attached to Star Tours. This famous motion simulator ride has been a part of the Disney theme parks for decades and marked one of the very first collaborations between The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm.

From Peter Pan’s Flight to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Disneyland Paris Resort is full of iconic and classic Disney theme park experiences. However, there are also many unique rides, attractions, and experiences to be had at this European resort. One of the resort’s most popular exclusive attractions is Phantom Manor, the resort’s version of Haunted Mansion. Disneyland Paris also has its unique versions of other classic Disney rides like Space Mountain and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing one of its most transformative periods, with multiple rides, attractions, restaurants, and lands being covered with construction walls or closed entirely.

As part of these massive renovations, Walt Disney Studios Park, one of two theme parks located at Disneyland Paris, is being renamed entirely. Disneyland Paris announced the decision to rename the park several weeks ago, and the news shocked the entire Disney theme park community. Soon, Walt Disney Studios Park will be known as Disney Adventure World, breaking free from the Hollywood studio backlot theming it has been closely associated with since its inception.

Walt Disney Studios Park opened in 2002 and took heavy inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The park offered guests a behind-the-scenes look at moviemaking, featuring several rides and attractions based on Hollywood backlots and sets.

Disney Adventure World gives Disney more room to add newer and more exciting experiences, though this decision has not been popular with everyone.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?