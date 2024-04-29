Emma Stone Doesn’t Want to Be Emma Stone Anymore

In 2021, actress Emma Stone stunned Disney fans when she brought one of its most iconic villains to life. In Cruella, Stone played Estella, AKA Cruella de Vil. The film tells the story of a young Estella, who tragically watches her mother die in front of her eyes.

She is then forced to live on the streets, where she meets two young boys who would become her best friends, Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel Fry). Estella dreams of becoming a world-famous fashion designer but learns the woman who is her mentor is really her mother’s murderer, and more.

Fans absolutely loved how much Emma Stone embraced the character and can’t wait for a sequel to Cruella to be released. Not long after the film came out, Disney confirmed that there would be a sequel. However, we do not have much information on what the story will be or which actors will be returning,

Since Cruella, Ms. Stone has appeared in several other films and television shows, including Poor Things (2023), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

For nearly two decades, the world has known Emma Stone as Emma Stone. But what they might not know is that Emma is not her real name, and the Easy A star desperately wants to change that.

Stone recently did an interview with her The Curse costar, Nathan Fielder. The show stars Stone as Whitney Siegel and Fielder as her husband, Asher. The pair is convinced that they are cursed as they struggle with fertility issues, as well as the many issues plaguing their new HGTV show, Fliplanthrophy.

During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fielder said that Stone’s real name is Emily, but fans know her as Emma. However, since she prefers to be called Emily, that is what he was going to call her.

The reporter then talks to Ms. Stone, who reveals that she was forced to change her professional name, but she loves her real name and wants everyone to start calling her Emily. She was asked if people she works with call her by her real name.

When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]. Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, “I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.” Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.

She also said that she would be thrilled if fans who spoke to her called her Emily. Of course, she would not be mad if they called her Emma, but would be happy if they called her by her birth name.

However, being called Emma wasn’t the worst thing for La La Land (2016) star. In fact, she revealed to Jimmy Fallon that, when she was younger, she asked people to call her Emma because her favorite Spice Girl was Baby Spice, AKA Emma Bunton.

“Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did, and was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.”

According to the SAG-AFTRA rules, no member is allowed to use a name that “resembles so closely as to tend to be confused with” the name of an existing member in the guild. And since there was already an actress using the name Emily Stone, the Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) actress had to go by her nickname if she wanted to join the Screen Actors Guild.

Do you think SAG should allow more than one actor or actress with the same name into the union? Or should applicants have to pick a stage name? Let us know in the comments!