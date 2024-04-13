Disney Teases Return of Original (And Superior) Version of Iconic Attraction

Disney has teased a possible return for one park’s most iconic attraction.

As Walt Disney promised upon the opening of Disneyland in 1955, no Disney park is ever complete but instead continues to grow as long as there’s imagination left in the world.

Unfortunately, there’s one thing that imagination cannot do, and that’s create more physical space for theme parks to expand and innovate over time. Over the decades, Disney has demolished and replaced several attractions – and even entire lands – to make way for new additions to its theme parks.

Disney sometimes also takes the easy way out. On occasion, it has simply given an attraction an IP refresh in an attempt to boost attendance (without breaking the bank in the process). In the past, classics such as California Screamin’, El Rio del Tiempo, and Maelstrom have all received new thematic elements lifted from popular Disney films.

In the past few years, Disney has also given multiple versions of Space Mountain worldwide an IP makeover. Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris have all renamed and rethemed their versions of the ride as Hyperspace Mountain – a Star Wars-inspired version of the indoor dark roller coaster – at some point.

For Disneyland, this retheme is a temporary overlay that typically operates during the annual Star Wars celebration Season of the Force. At Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, however, this is permanent. For now, at least.

There have been rumors in recent months that Disneyland Paris is preparing to restore its version of Space Mountain to its original state. First opened in 1995 as Space Mountain: De la Terre à la Lune, this version of the attraction boasted Victorian setting and theming and was inspired by the 1865 Jules Verne novel From the Earth to the Moon. This closed in 2005 and was replaced by Space Mountain: Mission 2, which ditched the Jules Verne theme. The exterior, however, retains its theming, which has always jarred with the interior Star Wars theming.

Yesterday’s press event to celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of Disneyland Paris (and announce the major changes coming to Walt Disney Studios Park) was free of the expected update on Space Mountain: De la Terre à la Lune, but there was one detail that left some wondering if Disney was hinting at its return in the near future.

The Disneyland Paris in Concert Event saw the Sinfonia Pop Symphonic Orchestra perform several iconic tunes from the resort. While the majority of tracks were from existing attractions or experiences, the orchestra also notably performed Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Moon.

🎼 Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Moon, aka “Mission 1”, performed live by the Sinfonia Pop Symphonic Orchestra at the Disneyland Paris in Concert Event 🚀

🎼 Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Moon, aka “Mission 1”, performed live by the Sinfonia Pop Symphonic Orchestra at the Disneyland Paris in Concert Event 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CsXKYEURCY — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 12, 2024

Fans have taken this performance as a teaser that the rumors are correct, and Space Mountain: De la Terre à la Lune will, in fact, make a grand return. The only question is when, not if.

Lion King and de la Terre a la Lune. Did nobody pass the message that those were moved to D23?

Lion King and de la Terre a la Lune. Did nobody pass the message that those were moved to D23? https://t.co/LgpGtW1vQN — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) April 12, 2024

There have also been whispers that Disneyland Parc will receive its own version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just off Discoveryland at some point, replacing the previous plans for a Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney Studios Park. If this is the case, there would be plenty of Star Wars to go around… In which case, Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain would become redundant.

Perhaps this is all just wishful thinking, but considering how superior this OG version of Space Mountain really is – compared not just to its replacements in Paris but other versions of the attraction worldwide – it seems like a huge missed opportunity for Disneyland Paris not to bring this back at some point. Catch us manifesting this until the official announcement drops.

What’s your favorite version of Space Mountain worldwide? Let us know in the comments!