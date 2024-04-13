Demolition Update: Disney Park Removing and Replacing Entire Land, Starting This Month

Disney has offered a major update on the closure, demolition, and replacement of one of its most hated theme park lands.

While Disney fans tend to be resistant to change, even the most nostalgic parkgoers will admit that sometimes things do need to go. Over the years, Disney has axed plenty of attractions and lands to make way for future improvements – and another land is set to close for the makeover treatment in less than two weeks.

As of April 25, Studio 1 (the entrance and first land you encounter at Walt Disney Studios Park) will close to guests as the resort gives its smallest park a major refresh. We’ve known about this closure for a while now, but yesterday Disney divulged even more details about what we can expect when construction is complete – and it’s pretty exciting.

Disney Adventure World

Yesterday (April 12) marked Disneyland Paris’ 32nd Anniversary, which provided the perfect opportunity for the resort to reveal what’s heading to its parks in the future. The biggest revelation was that Walt Disney Studios Park is getting a thematic makeover, ditching the studio element to instead become Disney Adventure World – a theme park that immerses guests into the worlds of their favorite movies, not the world of moviemaking itself.

“Today, we are changing the story of Walt Disney Studios Park, evolving from ‘how it’s done’ soundstages to celebratory theaters and adventures that come to life in immersive worlds,” said Tom Fitzgerald, Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Storytelling Executive and Senior Creative Executive for Disneyland Paris. “These fully realized adventure worlds will become the focus of the park’s new identity and appear as realms that guests discover as they navigate deeper within the park and are invited to participate in adventures inspired by our most beloved stories.”

Fans aren’t overly impressed with the new name, but they seem to be a little more accepting of what’s coming to the park over the next few years. Not only will the park receive its very own version of World of Frozen (which opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in November and will hit Tokyo DisneySea in June as a part of Fantasy Springs), but it’ll receive another land inspired by a yet-to-be-announced IP.

It’s also getting a new attraction inspired by Tangled (2010), Raiponce Tangled Spin, as well as a new lake area named Adventure Bay – which will one day host its own nighttime spectaculars in what we assume will be a similar vein as Disney California Adventure Park – and a restaurant on its promenade, The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, where guests will be able to meet Disney Princesses.

Disney Park’s New Land: World Premiere

A whopping 90% of Walt Disney Studios Park is said to be transformed by the time construction is complete. The entirety of Disney Studio 1 falls into this category. First opened in 2002 with the rest of the park, the exterior is built to resemble a soundstage while the interior is themed like a Hollywood street – complete with a vast array of neon signs.

The area has received its fair share of criticism over the years for feeling both uninspired and dated, especially by the standard of most Disney theme park entrances. When the area reopens from its one-year closure in April 2025, these critiques will (hopefully) become a thing of the past as Studio 1 becomes World Premiere.

According to Disney, this will pay homage to Hollywood’s historic movie theaters and the film industry itself. When guests pass through the turnstiles, they’ll be “transported into a vibrant, contemporary open-air movie studio.” Entering the building once known as Studio 1, they’ll become “special guests of a glamorous film premiere in the heart of Hollywood on a starry night.”

After leaving the building, guests will arrive in the heart of World Premiere Plaza. This area will remain home to Walt Disney Studios Park’s current array of theaters – which host spectacular stage shows such as TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure at the time of writing – in what’s been described as “a stylish Art Déco-inspired setting.” Walt Disney Imagineering is reportedly “already at work to turn the park’s former central square into a dynamic and warm environment with décor inspired by the famous facades of Broadway and West End theaters. The atmosphere will be even more vibrant and magical at night, with bright lights illuminating the whole experience!”

Construction Updates

We currently have less than two weeks left with Disney Studio 1 as we know it. Yesterday’s press event saw Disney host a farewell party for the land, which will close for good on April 24, 2024.

Once it closes, visiting Walt Disney Studios Park will be a little more chaotic than usual for a full year. Disney currently slates the opening date for World Premiere as April 2025, if everything goes to plan. Small sections have already been closed for reconstruction since October 2023.

Other than World Premiere, there are plenty of other exciting dates to keep in mind if you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Paris over the next few years. On May 25, 2024, it will debut its brand-new Alice in Wonderland (1951)-inspired stunt show, “Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland,” in the former home of “Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular.”

Marvel Avengers Campus will welcome “a brand-new nighttime activation” each evening on the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building from the end of 2024. This will apparently feature Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.

While Disney didn’t offer an official update on the opening of its new World of Frozen land yesterday, it did confirm the name (which is, well, exactly what we thought it was). It’s always been assumed that the park will open up the gates in 2025, and if the latest images of construction progress are anything to go by, it’s well on its way to meeting this deadline. Whenever it does open, it will coincide with the park’s name change. As we gain World of Frozen, we’ll officially lose Walt Disney Studios Park forever – at least, in name.

