Disney’s ‘Frozen’ to Be Retconned for New Resort Attraction

It would appear that a Disney theme park Resort is retconning the Frozen (2013) film for its newest attraction coming soon. Here’s what we know.

Tokyo DisneySea to Retcon ‘Frozen’ Storyline for New Attraction

In case you haven’t heard the news, Fantasy Springs is Tokyo DisneySea’s eighth-themed port, scheduled to open on June 6, 2024. The new land will feature attractions based on Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan. Frozen is a Disney film 2013 directed by Jennifer Lee, featuring voice acting from the likes of Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and others. The film also featured musical features from Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson Lopez, and Chris Buck. The Walt Disney Animation Studios film has been a global hit, with Frozen II released in 2019 and Frozen III releasing next year.

To enter Fantasy Springs, visitors will need a Standby Pass, which is free, or Disney Premier Access, which is available for a fee. Reservations for the Fantasy Springs Hotel, which will also open on June 6, 2024, can be made starting February 8, 2024.

As it says above, the new themed land will feature rides and locations from films such as Frozen, which will not be the story we have come to know and love. The company running the show has announced its plans to retcon the film’s storyline for the attraction, which is coming soon.

Oriental Land Company Confirms Complete Retcon of Beloved Disney Movie for New Ride

As we approach the much-anticipated opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, the Oriental Land Company has seized the moment to unveil fresh insights into this forthcoming themed port, set to enrich what is widely regarded as the pinnacle of Disney theme parks worldwide.

In this update, we delve into the latest developments concerning the Frozen Kingdom, mainly focusing on the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction. Promising an unparalleled experience, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey is set to be an exclusive offering unique to Tokyo DisneySea, distinct from similar attractions like Frozen Ever After at EPCOT, Hong Kong Disneyland, or the forthcoming version at Walt Disney Studios Paris.

In yesterday’s announcement, OLC confirmed this distinction and revealed that the attraction will present a reimagined narrative of the beloved movie, featuring entirely new scenes, characters, and state-of-the-art audio-animatronics technology.

In an official statement from the company, here’s what was said:

In the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction, guests set out on a voyage by boat that leads them through the events of Frozen. Through this voyage, guests will enjoy an adventurous and heartwarming tale of two sisters with themes of true love. Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, first draws guests into the world of the film as he tells the tale of Anna and Elsa to two young trolls, bringing the sisters’ childhood memories back to life with an iridescent light through his magic. Guests then embark on a journey through the sisters’ memories, accompanied by well-known songs from the film, including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Love Is an Open Door,” the duet sung by Anna and Hans at the top of the clock tower. Guests will also be able to enjoy the fan-favorite “Let It Go,” sung by Elsa as she climbs North Mountain, where she creates an ice palace with her powers. The climax of the attraction depicts Anna turning to ice in an attempt to save Elsa from Hans. In Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, guests can look forward to seeing how the events of the story play out, while delighting in a tale of adventure and true love. – Oriental Land Company on ‘Frozen’ ride retelling

Along with the above statement and information, a solitary piece of concept art depicting the attraction’s interior has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the enchanting scene where Anna performs her iconic song “For The First Time in Forever” within the majestic palace setting. Check out the image below:

The Oriental Land Company, Tokyo DisneySea, or Disney have revealed no other information.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic for more of the latest news surrounding all Disney theme parks.