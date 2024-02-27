First Look Revealed at New Disney Park Expansion

Disney has revealed a first look at one of its most exciting theme park projects.

In a new update from the Tokyo Disney Resort, guests have finally been given their first actual look inside Fantasy Springs, the resort’s newest and most exciting expansion to date. This massive new fantasy-inspired location will house a multitude of new rides and attractions, as well as magical landscapes to explore and get lost in.

To further entice and excite guests, the Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a brand-new look at the new land, which is linked below courtesy of Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

Fantasy Springs is evocative of other similar Disney park locations, such as Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. The new area will be split up into three unique sections: Rapunzel’s Forest, Peter Pan’s Neverland, and Frozen Kingdom. Frozen Kingdom will feature an attraction based on Disney’s legendary Frozen franchise, with Rapunzel’s Forest featuring Rapunzel’s tower adjacent to a gorgeous waterfall. The final area in the Fantasy Springs expansion will be Peter Pan‘s Neverland, which will include Captain Hook’s ship and Skull Rock, among other locations.

Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs is set to debut on June 6, 2023, and it looks like an absolutely stunning addition to the already impressive collection of Disney parks and resorts. As a reminder, check Tokyo Disney Resort’s official website for more information!

2024 is a big year for Tokyo Disney, with the resort also permanently closing its version of Disney’s iconic Space Mountain roller coaster this summer. This project was announced in 2023, with Tokyo Disney revealing plans to completely remodel and renovate the Tomorrowland section of Tokyo Disneyland. Space Mountain, as fans know and love it, will be destroyed forever, making way for something newer, more exciting, and more stunning.

Are you excited? Will you be visiting Fantasy Springs?