Walt Disney Pictures President Leaving Effective Immediately

After a tumultuous year at the box office, the Walt Disney Company is having a massive shake-up with another executive, Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Bailey, leaving the company.

According to Deadline, Walt Disney’s President of Motion Pictures Sean Bailey will leave the company after 15 years effective immediately. The final film he’ll produce is Tron: Ares (TBD), which is appropriate since his first movie with Disney was Tron: Legacy (2010), a fact he noted in a statement:

“These 15 years at Disney have been an incredible journey, but the time is right for a new chapter. I’m deeply grateful to my exceptional team and proud of the slate and history we’ve built together. I joined Disney while producing Tron: Legacy, so it seems fitting that I will have the opportunity to work on the latest Tron as I depart. I wish Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and all my amazing colleagues the very best for a bright future.”

Sean Bailey Left a Lasting Live-Action Legacy

Sean Bailey began his career as a co-founder and executive of Live Planet alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Moore. Here, he produced films like The Emperor’s Club (2002), Matchstick Men (2003), and Gone Baby Gone (2007).

When it comes to Disney, Bailey is most well-known for ushering in the trend of live-action remakes of animated classics. This has included box office hits like The Lion King (2019), Aladdin (2019), Beauty and the Beast (2017), The Jungle Book (2016) and The Little Mermaid (2023).

In 2019, he expanded his duties to Disney+, focusing on live-action remakes and sequels for the streaming service, including Lady and the Tramp (2019), Pinocchio (2022), Hocus Pocus 2 (2022), Disenchanted (2022), and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023).

Who’s Taking Over?

Bailey will be replaced by Spotlight Pictures Co-President David Greenbaum, whose new title will be President, Disney Live-Action and 20th Century Studios. Greenbaum echoed the enthusiasm of Bailey’s statement with one of his own:

“Sean has been an incredibly important member of the Studio’s creative team for well over a decade. He and his team have brought to the screen iconic stories and moments that have delighted fans around the world and will stand the test of time. I know he’ll continue to do great things, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s staying on as a producer of Tron: Ares.”

