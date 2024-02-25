Disney World Preparing To Alter TRON Coaster Permanently

Walt Disney World Resort opened TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom Park back in 2023, and changes may be coming soon.

Located in Tomorrowland next to Space Mountain, TRON Lightcycle / Run is the newest Walt Disney World Resort ride to make its way to the theme parks. The attraction joined Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (EPCOT), and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (EPCOT) as the newest ride offerings for Disney World guests to enjoy, but Disney isn’t stopping there.

The company has announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in Magic Kingdom this coming summer. The new Frontierland attraction, which is taking over Splash Mountain, will be themed to Princess and the Frog, and the expectation is that it will bring a big crowd to the Disney World park when it first opens. So, how will Disney handle the crowds who want to ride the new attraction? Likely with a Virtual Queue.

Of course, this begs the question: Will Disney have two separate Virtual Queues in Magic Kingdom? Will the company continue to operate a Virtual Queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens? While Disney has not given an answer to this question as of yet– and we likely won’t know until the summer– there are reasons to believe that the company will drop the Virtual Queue from TRON Lightcycle / Run at some point this year.

For those wondering, each Disney park guest can request to enter this Virtual Queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return based on the availability of the experience. Late arrivals may not be accommodated. View important information about the virtual queue. Guests may also purchase individual Lightning Lane entries for this attraction. Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date, and are not guaranteed.

Disney has sent out surveys to guests about Virtual Queues– which are currently done for TRON and Cosmic Rewind– in the past, and there are many guests who’d rather just see a standby line queue established and, if they so choose not to want to wait in the line, they could purchase an Individual Lightning Lane pass (located where the Disney Genie+ Tip Board is located) to bypass the line.

The Virtual Queue has also had its share of “bugs” at times, so having two separate Queues on the My Disney Experience app could make for a confusing experience for guests visiting Magic Kingdom, in particular. In the end, it may very well not change at all. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Disney alter TRON and go with the physical line once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is open.

If that does prove to be the case, you should expect prices for Individual Lightning Lane passes to reach all-time level highs.

Disney’s official description of TRON Lightcycle / Run can be read below:

“Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement. Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory. TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.”

In 1982, Disney made filmmaking history with TRON, the first production of its kind to mix live action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. This iconic film went on to inspire video games, comic books, an animated series and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy—as well as this new Disney theme park attraction.

What do you think of this potential change to TRON Lightcycle / Run? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!