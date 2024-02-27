Disney Confirms New Peter Pan Ride Will Require Guests to Wear 3-D Glasses

Disney is turning one of its most beloved theme park rides into an all-new experience.

The Tokyo Disney Resort, in conjunction with the Oriental Land Company, has revealed a multitude of exciting first looks at the resort’s brand-new Fantasy Springs expansion. This massive new fantasy-inspired land will feature iconic Disney princesses like Anna, Elsa, and Rapunzel, as well as pirates like Captain Hook.

Peter Pan himself will play a huge role in this land, with an entire section being dedicated to the classic Disney animated film.

At Peter Pan’s Neverland, guests will be able to explore a richly detailed environment, complete with its own attraction based on the film. Since the land’s original announcement, details regarding this new Peter Pan ride have remained scarce, but we now know a whole lot more.

Concept art confirms that the ride will be a 3-D experience, something that is totally new for Peter Pan at the Disney parks. Guests are shown wearing 3-D glasses and are sitting in a ride vehicle that is reminiscent of the original Peter Pan’s Flight vehicles.

Peter Pan is one of the most cherished Disney films ever and is one of the most well-represented franchises inside the Disney theme parks. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts feature the iconic Peter Pan’s Flight attraction, which dangles guests in the air as they tour London and Neverland. However, Peter Pan’s Flight is not exclusive to American Disney theme parks, with international resorts like Disneyland Paris also featuring this classic dark ride.

This is why the decision to make Peter Pan into a 3-D experience is perplexing but also exciting, offering guests a new way to experience a beloved classic.

The official description of the ride is as follows:

In this attraction, guests join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids on an epic adventure through Never Land to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates. When Peter Pan informs guests that John has been kidnapped by Captain Hook and his pirate crew, they board a boat and set off on an adventure. Tinker Bell then sprinkles fairy dust on the boat, allowing guests to soar into the sky. During their journey, guests encounter Wendy, Michael, the mermaids, Tiger Lily and other beloved characters from the film. During their travels, guests will discover Captain Hook’s moored ship, the Jolly Roger, and look on as a battle with the pirates ensues.

Fantasy Springs is set to open on June 6, 2024, at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Will you be visiting Fantasy Springs?