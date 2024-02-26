Disney World Announces Big Changes to Cancellation Penalties

The Walt Disney World Resort has just made significant changes to its cancelation policy regarding hotels.

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, often stay for a week or two at a time, meaning that the hotel experience is crucial for “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Nobody likes to deal with complicated agreements and cancellation policies, which is why the most recent change to Walt Disney World’s policy is exciting.

Today, February 26, 2024, Disney announced that it has extended its window for hotel cancelations for 2025. For room-only reservations, guests are now required to cancel at least eight days before the arrival date to receive a full refund with absolutely no penalty. This will begin on January 1, 2025, and marks an increase from the five-day notice that Walt Disney World currently operates under.

Disney did not state what the reason for this change was, but the announcement follows the brand-new water park admission deal introduced earlier today, which will also begin in 2025.

The Walt Disney World Resort is massive and features a wide range of hotels as a result. From value-priced rooms to deluxe and luxurious resorts, there’s a room for every guest at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Some of the most iconic and famous hotels on the property include Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Each one of these hotels allows guests to travel to and from the theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs by way of a variety of transportation methods, including Disney’s bus service, water taxis, and, of course, the legendary Walt Disney World Monorail.

The current cancellation policy is as follows, which will last through the end of 2024:

In order to receive a refund of your deposit, notification of cancellation must be received at least 5 days prior to your arrival date. To cancel or modify a reservation, call (407) 934-7639† or you can cancel or make changes to many reservations online by visiting DisneyWorld.com/MyTrip and signing in to your Disney account. If your reservation can be cancelled or changed online, it will have a Cancel or Modify Reservation link next to it. Just select the link to start the cancellation or change process. If you don’t see the Cancel or Modify Reservation link, please contact us at (407) W-DISNEY (407-934-7639). Additionally, if you are holding any other types of reservations, such as dining, those reservations will not be cancelled unless you cancel them or advise us to cancel

