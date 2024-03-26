Disney World Called to Shut Down Entire Theme Park Land

One land inside of Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT has to go: Which one would it be?

EPCOT has quickly ascended to become one of the most popular Disney World theme parks at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Though Disney is home to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well, there is just something special about visiting EPCOT, particularly with all the changes happening to the Disney World park.

EPCOT has opened two new attractions in the last few years– Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind– and the Disney park wasn’t done there. EPCOT has been transformed into four separate neighborhoods– World Celebration, World Nature, World Discovery, and, of course, World Showcase– and the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, just recently opened, as well.

In a recent social media post, Disney World guests played a fun game talking about the World Showcase.

This unique section of EPCOT invites visitors on a journey around the globe, featuring 11 pavilions representing different countries. Each pavilion offers an immersive experience meticulously crafted to showcase the essence of its respective nation. From the architecture and landscapes to the food and entertainment, every detail transports guests to far-off lands without ever leaving the park.

In the post, fans were asked to pick one pavilion to be axed. While there were a wide variety of answers, two stood above the rest in terms of frequency: America and Morocco.

Multiple fans discussed how they believed the American Pavilion could be “used for something else” and that “we’re already in America.”

“I say USA because you’re in the US, and you already have a section of MK called Liberty Square, which can be similar to the American Pavilion,” one fan said.

Another Disney park fan echoed those sentiments.

One of the highlights of EPCOT’s World Showcase is its diverse array of dining options. Visitors can savor authentic cuisine from countries such as Mexico, France, Japan, and Italy, among others. Whether indulging in a plate of gourmet sushi, enjoying a traditional French crepe, or sampling German bratwurst and pretzels, there’s something to tantalize every palate. The dining experience is enhanced by the ambiance of each pavilion, with restaurants often reflecting the architecture and atmosphere of their respective nations.

Beyond culinary delights, EPCOT’s World Showcase offers a wealth of entertainment and cultural experiences. From live performances featuring music and dance to interactive exhibits highlighting the history and traditions of each country, there’s no shortage of things to see and do. Visitors can explore ancient temples in Mexico, stroll through picturesque gardens in Canada, and even take a leisurely boat ride through the waterways of Norway. Throughout the day, street performers and cultural ambassadors add to the lively atmosphere, creating an immersive and enriching experience for guests of all ages.

At this time, Disney World has not revealed any plans to close down a pavilion or to add a new one. Though there have been rumors for years about another pavilion coming to the World Showcase, it seems that Walt Disney World Resort is content with leaving the World Showcase “as is,” at least for the time being.

