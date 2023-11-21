Significant Part of EPCOT Urgently Closing Forever in Two Weeks

In just two weeks’ time, a significant part of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT will urgently close forever, and guests should be prepared.

Opening 11 years after Magic Kingom, EPCOT has been a fan-favorite destination for over 40 years. Originally conceived by Walt Disney himself to be a future community of tomorrow, EPCOT now stands as a beacon of educational and innovative theme park entertainment, including areas themed to nature, discovery, and world culture.

EPCOT consists of four themed lands — World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The latter three were once part of Future World, now separated with a more clear mission. World Discovery is home to one of Disney World’s newest attraction additions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, while World Nature recently gained the latest Disney experience — Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

As for World Celebration, the development of the area surrounding most of Spaceship Earth will hopefully be open soon. It will feature the CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza and act as the hub for EPCOT’s many festivals, including the International Food & Wine Festival, the International Festival of the Arts, and the International Flower & Garden Festival. Recent photos have shown the ongoing landscaping work being done at World Celebration, with many yearning for the area to be opened soon.

Looking past World Celebration and guests will encounter the cultural hub of World Showcase. Surrounding the World Showcase Lagoon are 11 countries: Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, Morocco, France, United Kingdom, and Canada. The World Showcase is a fan-favorite spot for guests, where they can pick up authentic merchandise, food and beverages, and even experience rides within many of the country’s pavilions. From Frozen Ever After in Norway to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in France and Canada Far & Wide in Canada, there is an assortment of family-friendly attractions available.

And when night falls, just like Magic Kingdom has Happily Ever After, EPCOT lights up the sky over World Showcase Lagoon with the EPCOT Forever nighttime spectacular. EPCOT Forever was previously at the Disney resort and made a comeback when Harmonious — one of Disney World’s 50th-anniversary shows — was closed down.

Unfortunately for guests, in two weeks’ time, EPCOT Forever will be no more. On December 4, 2023, the fireworks show will play its final performance at the Disney park, making way for a whole new nighttime spectacular — Luminous The Symphony of Us. This significant closure will be the end of an era, but many Disney fans are hopeful this new chapter of entertainment at EPCOT will be a memorable one.

“Delight in a dramatic show designed to bring us all together,” the official Disney World website says about Luminous The Symphony of Us. “Marvel at a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music, and lights set to an original composition. New music and evocative selections from the Disney songbook come together to remind us that we are more alike than we are different.”

Further afield and new projects are happening all across the Walt Disney World Resort. One buzzy update includes major overhauls of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where soon, DinoLand, U.S.A., will be redeveloped to include new areas themed to the Tropical Americas. Also at that Disney park, will be the retheme of It’s Tough to Be a Bug at the Tree of Life Theater.

