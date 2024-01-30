Disney Location Closes, All Services to Cease Operation in 2024

A location is now closed at Disney, signaling the end of an era at the resort.

According to official Disneyland Paris sources, Restaurant En Coulisse is scheduled to close on April 25, possibly hinting at when guests can expect the entire Disney Studio 1 location to shut down for its upcoming remodel. Disney Studio 1 is the main hub area at Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park, welcoming guests with a stunning interior space as they enter the park gates.

The refurbishment of Disney Studio 1 started in late 2023, with the location set to close entirely in April 2024 for its massive renovation. Restaurant En Coulisse is the first of many Studio 1 locations to close.

“You’re the star,” states Disney, “At Disney Studio 1, become part of the production. Slide on stage and strut your stuff amid the bright lights of a Hollywood movie set. From the glitzy ’20s to the swinging ’60s, there’s a production in progress full of one memorable scene after another. And you’re smack bang in the thick of it all.”

Disney Studio 1 is reminiscent of Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, transporting guests into an idealized version of the golden age of Hollywood and moviemaking. This location can be found at Walt Disney Studios Park, which itself is heavily inspired by Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This project will affect several surrounding areas, like the Production Courtyard and Toon Studio areas, as well as the previously mentioned Studio 1. All services inside Studio 1 will close during the April refurbishment, including Restaurant En Coulisse and Hep Cat Corner restaurants, as well as venues such as Les Légended d’Hollywood and Hollywood Jewel Box.

The entire Disneyland Paris Resort is undergoing renovations and overhauls, with Disney Village, the resort’s version of Downtown Disney and Disney Springs, being completely remodeled. Over the last several months, multiple locations have closed permanently here, like The Cool Spot, Ben & Jerry’s, and Planet Hollywood.

All of these closures are paving the way for future expansions and exciting new adventures, but it will be quite a long time before all of it’s ready for guests to finally experience. In the meantime, Guests can explore the rest of the Disneyland Paris Resort, which is comprised of two theme parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney resort or theme park?