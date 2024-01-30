Exciting New Mario-Themed Location Opens Early at Universal Studios

An exciting new location has opened at the Universal Studios Resort in California.

Universal Studios is welcoming a brand-new Mario-themed location in California, with Power Up Cafe soft opening to guests visiting the resort this week. Guests were welcomed into this new area yesterday, January 29, with the grand opening being set for February 15, 2024.

“Power Up Cafe is in soft opening,” stated the official account representing the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort. “This new venue features unique Super Mario-themed menu items and is located on New York Street on the Upper Lot inside the Theme Park. During this time, Power Up Cafe may be periodically unavailable and will grand open on 2/15/24.” This new location follows the already-successful Toadstool Cafe.

This delicious new location features some sweet and savory food options, all of which are Mario-themed, like Fire Flower-shaped pretzels and mushroom-shaped calzones. Guests can also grab a refreshing beverage, with special mixes being offered like the Fire Flower Fizz, which contains lemon-lime soda, orange popping boba, and a mango-habanero Power Up. Snacks, as well as drinks, will cost guests around $13 each.

At SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests have the opportunity to step into a life-sized Mushroom Kingdom, complete with exciting and colorful rides, attractions, stores, and interactive experiences. Guests will encounter all of Nintendo’s most iconic characters, like the infamous pair of Italian plumbers known as Mario and Luigi, as well as Princess Peach, Toad, and of course, Bowser.

This new location marks the biggest expansion to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD since it originally opened in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood, signaling an exciting precedent for future expansions.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD first materialized at the Universal Studios Resort in Japan back in 2021, proving to be popular enough that a second version was recreated for the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort. This version is essentially identical, with a few minor changes here and there. The land offers fans a comprehensive Mario experience, complete with a Mario Kart virtual reality attraction.

A third version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is currently being constructed at the Universal Orlando Resort as part of the massive Epic Universe theme park expansion. Epic Universe will join Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, becoming the Orlando resort’s third theme park. Epic Universe is set to open sometime in 2025, with Universal making significant progress month over month.

Have you visited SUPER NINTENDO WORLD yet? What’s your favorite thing to do at Universal Studios?