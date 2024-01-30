Studio Working on Adult-Themed ‘TMNT’ Project Lays off Several Employees

The TMNT franchise is officially back on the map thanks to last year’s 3D-animated reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) and IDW Publishing’s ongoing comic book series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin (2020).

And last year, a video game adaptation of The Last Ronin was announced, which is being developed by Black Forest Games and will be published under THQ Nordic.

In an article shared by gaming news website Kotaku that discusses the thousands of layoffs currently taking place in the video game industry, Black Forest Games, best known for the open-world action-adventure Destroy All Humans, is revealed to be among them

The article states that the studio, which reportedly had 110 employees in 2023, has laid off around 50% of its staff. The announcement was made on January 24.

There’s no mention of The Last Ronin video game being affected, but it might be wise to expect some sort of delay, at the very least. That said, there’s no release window in sight yet anyway, as Paramount said last year that it’s likely “a few years” from release.

A teaser-trailer for the game was revealed last August. While there’s no video game footage (or cutscene footage for that matter), the fact it’s an adaptation of what has quickly become a widely loved comic book series is enough to get us excited.

Check out the teaser below:

The Last Ronin revolves around Michelangelo, the last surviving Ninja Turtle who embarks on a one-way mission to avenge the deaths of his three brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael, in a bleak, dystopian, and futuristic version of New York City.

So far, there has been a follow-up series titled The Last Ronin — Lost Years (2023) and the one-shot comic Lost Day (2023). Both titles feature four brand-new Ninja Turtles, who will take center stage in the upcoming TMNT: The Last Ronin II — Re-Evolution (2024).

The first issue will be released on February 28.

Inside the Magic has reached out to Black Forest Games for comment but they did not respond at the time of publishing.

Would you be disappointed if The Last Ronin video game doesn’t happen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!