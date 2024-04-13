New Nighttime Spectacular Revealed as Refurbishment “of More Than 90%” of Disney Park Confirmed

The Walt Disney Company’s parks and resorts evolution is continuously progressing, and one Disney park will see more than 90% of its footprint be overhauled.

The Disney parks worldwide are some of the most visited theme park destinations on the planet. Being as popular as they are, guests demand a lot from them, which tends to be why the parks are in a constant state of development. It is incredibly rare to visit a Disney park without something being reimagined, refurbished, or reopened. Of course, this is part of the brand’s staying power: that there is always something new and different to experience.

While the domestic parks are dealing with their own evolution, with the likes of DisneylandForward in California and the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom history at Walt Disney World Resort, the international resorts are also experiencing a continuous influx of newness.

At Tokyo Disney Resort, Fantasy Springs will soon open at Tokyo DisneySea, the resort’s second gate. In Hong Kong Disneyland, the World of Frozen recently opened, and at the Shanghai Disney Resort, guests can now experience Zootopia. As for Disneyland Paris, President Natacha Rafalski just shared that the ongoing development at Walt Disney Studios Park will see the gate renamed to Disney Adventure World.

The news dropped earlier this week at the resort’s 32nd-anniversary media conference. Along with other announcements like a first look at the ride vehicles of Rapunzel Tangled Spin, the new World Premiere area at the front of the park, and more information on the Disney Village updates and the upcoming Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland BMX show, Disney executives shared the new name–but not before it leaked online hours before.

Disney Parks Blog shared Natacha Rafalski’s comments on the major update to Walt Disney Studios Park, including the staggering amount of space this refurbishment is tackling.

“Embracing a transformation that involves the overhaul of more than 90% of Walt Disney Studios Park since its debut in 2002, we’re unveiling a fresh creative vision that has completely redefined our second gate,” Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris shared. “It’s set to offer unique adventures in immersive worlds, serving as a perfect complement to Disneyland Park.”

The park’s new name will go live when World of Frozen opens at the park.

Related: Heartbreaking Update: Disney Confirms End Date of Beloved Electrical Parade

Amid the flurry of news, Disneyland Paris also confirmed that a new nighttime event will occur at Walt Disney Studios Park. The show will see Avengers Campus, the resort’s latest expansion, come to life through projection, music, and special effects and will take place at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building. Launching in late 2024, the show will run through Spring 2025 and feature an all-new storyline with new-to-Paris superheroes. Reports from Friday’s media event stated that the show was to feature Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

Related: Disney Replacing Entire Hotel, Axing Original Theme in Favor of More IP

The Disneyland Paris expansion project began in 2018 when Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger pledged €2 billion for the resort. At one time, Star Wars was also set to be included in the Walt Disney Studios Park development. Still, over time, there has been little mention of including galaxy far, far away, with focus poured into bringing the Kingdom of Arendelle to France instead.

Will you be heading out to Disneyland Paris to enjoy this new nighttime show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!